Assistant Director, Curriculum and Instruction for Online Teacher Education Programs; Faculty, Master of Arts in Teaching, Richard Gilder Graduate School
Dr. David Randle joined the American Museum of Natural History’s Education Department after a 15-year career as a science teacher in the New York City public schools. He is currently the Assistant Director of Curriculum and Instruction and works on programs for teachers though Seminars on Science, the Museum’s online graduate level professional development program, and in face-to-face programs through the Museum’s Gottesman Center for Science Teaching and Learning.
Dave began his education career in 1988 as an intern in the Museum’s Education Department. From there he began teaching science at Middle School 44, located across the street from the Museum, where he helped develop a partnership with AMNH. The goal of the school’s curriculum was to turn the Museum's halls into classrooms and to infuse museum-related topics into all subject areas. Each week students spent a three-period block of time in the exhibit halls. Dave spent many hours in the Museum, teaching students and designing a rich variety of activities in many of the halls. After leaving MS 44, he spent four years as a teacher at the Beacon School, an alternative public high school near Lincoln Center in Manhattan. There, he taught physics, biology, museum science, and blues band before coming to work at the Museum.
Dave has been a member of the Seminars on Science team since 2000 and has worked full-time at AMNH since 2004. He recently completed a Ph.D. in Science Education at Columbia University. His research interests relate to how teachers learn science online.