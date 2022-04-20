Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Contemporary Biology by University of North Texas

This course is an introduction to biology as it applies to our everyday life. Learners will explore the interplay between science and self through a personalized case study of themselves and their environment. By the end of the course, learners will be able to recognize the interactions among natural phenomena and the implications of the scientific principles behind the physical world and their experiences living in it....

By Edoardo P

Apr 20, 2022

It was an introductory biology course, simple, and clear, I recommend it to all those who want to brush up on and / or clarify key concepts of biology. I would like those who taught this course to prepare another showing the correlation between genetics and evolutionism.​ Well-done !

By Dr. P M B

Nov 3, 2021

I was really useful really amazing experience to learn new thing in easy way Thank you

By Afaq A

Jan 20, 2022

this course has helped me a lot in understanding biology h

By ABEYSINGHE H M R A H

Apr 16, 2022

This course is really interesting, I learned a lot.

By Ramya R

Oct 22, 2021

Very nice course

By ELMER P M P

Sep 16, 2021

thank you

By Aditi R (

May 14, 2022

nil

By Zachary M

Sep 17, 2021

L​ots of readings but actually really enjoyed them. If you 1. don't have a passion for reading and/or 2. don't have a passion for science and the study of living organisms then you will not enjoy this course lol but being an avid reader and loving science as a pre-med student, I really loved it.

