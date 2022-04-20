DB
Nov 2, 2021
I was really useful really amazing experience to learn new thing in easy way Thank you
AA
Jan 20, 2022
this course has helped me a lot in understanding biology h
By Edoardo P•
Apr 20, 2022
It was an introductory biology course, simple, and clear, I recommend it to all those who want to brush up on and / or clarify key concepts of biology. I would like those who taught this course to prepare another showing the correlation between genetics and evolutionism. Well-done !
By Dr. P M B•
Nov 3, 2021
I was really useful really amazing experience to learn new thing in easy way Thank you
By Afaq A•
Jan 20, 2022
this course has helped me a lot in understanding biology h
By ABEYSINGHE H M R A H•
Apr 16, 2022
This course is really interesting, I learned a lot.
By Ramya R•
Oct 22, 2021
Very nice course
By ELMER P M P•
Sep 16, 2021
thank you
By Aditi R (•
May 14, 2022
nil
By Zachary M•
Sep 17, 2021
Lots of readings but actually really enjoyed them. If you 1. don't have a passion for reading and/or 2. don't have a passion for science and the study of living organisms then you will not enjoy this course lol but being an avid reader and loving science as a pre-med student, I really loved it.