About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Introduction to Biology: Ecology, Evolution, & Biodiversity Specialization
Beginner Level

N​one.

Approx. 23 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Introduction to Biology: Ecology, Evolution, & Biodiversity Specialization
Beginner Level

N​one.

Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Rice University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome to Introduction of Biology - Biodiversity

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 3 readings
2 hours to complete

Module 1: What is life and how did it begin?

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 21 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 2: Prokaryotic Life

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 24 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
6 hours to complete

Module 3: Eukaryotic Life

6 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 42 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Module 4: Invertebrate Animals

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 46 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Module 5: Vertebrate Animals

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 47 min), 9 readings, 4 quizzes

About the Introduction to Biology: Ecology, Evolution, & Biodiversity Specialization

Introduction to Biology: Ecology, Evolution, & Biodiversity

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder