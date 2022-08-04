In this course we will examine the incredible variety of life that inhabits this planet including microorganisms, plants, and animals. For each of the major groups we’ll learn about their characteristics, functions, and how they came into existence as well as some of the roles they play in the natural world, and how they’re relevant to people. We’ll also take a close look at us humans and consider what we know about our origins and what might become of us in the future.
This course is part of the Introduction to Biology: Ecology, Evolution, & Biodiversity Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
None.
None.
Offered by
Rice University
Rice University is consistently ranked among the top 20 universities in the U.S. and the top 100 in the world. Rice has highly respected schools of Architecture, Business, Continuing Studies, Engineering, Humanities, Music, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences and is home to the Baker Institute for Public Policy.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome to Introduction of Biology - Biodiversity
Module 1: What is life and how did it begin?
Module 2: Prokaryotic Life
In this module, we will learn about the major groups of prokaryotes, the role of the human microbiome, the discovery of antibiotics, and how bacteria develop antibiotic resistance.
Module 3: Eukaryotic Life
In this module, we will learn about the differences between prokaryotes and eukaryotes, the major groups of protists, plants, and fungi and how they affect people and other organisms.
Module 4: Invertebrate Animals
In this module, we will learn about the evolutionary origins of animals, as well as some of the characteristics and importance of invertebrate animals such as Cnidarians, Rotifers, Mollusks, and Arthropods.
Module 5: Vertebrate Animals
In this module, we will learn about the major groups of fish, reptiles, amphibians, and birds.
About the Introduction to Biology: Ecology, Evolution, & Biodiversity Specialization
In this 3-course specialization, you will gain an understanding of how interdependent every living thing is and how people are impacting the natural world; you will trace how Charles Darwin developed a theory of evolution and the many ways that biologists have advanced the science of evolution since Darwin's lifetime; you will learn about the many applications of evolutionary biology to our everyday lives; you will examine the incredible variety of life that inhabits this planet and the characteristics, functions, origins, and the roles of each major group; we will also take a closer look at us, humans, considering our origins and future as a species.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.