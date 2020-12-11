About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Biology Everywhere Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain why biodiversity is important and how evolution works to generate biodiversity. 

  • Explain the basic principles of ecology and discuss how we fit into an ecological system.

  • Apply knowledge of ecology to current conservation issues in today’s society. Identify costs/benefits to each conservation strategy.

Course 3 of 4 in the
Biology Everywhere Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

The "E" Word

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 34 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

The Diversity of Life

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 10 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

The Interconnectedness of Life

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 8 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Questions of Conservation: Finding Balance

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 12 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes

