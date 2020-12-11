In this course, we will explore how evolution works to generate new species, the wide variety of life on earth. We will also touch on the importance of biodiversity for the overall health of our planet, and for our well being as humans. Then we will discuss ecology and the interconnectedness of life and touch on one big ecological issue in today’s society, conservation.
Explain why biodiversity is important and how evolution works to generate biodiversity.
Explain the basic principles of ecology and discuss how we fit into an ecological system.
Apply knowledge of ecology to current conservation issues in today’s society. Identify costs/benefits to each conservation strategy.
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
The "E" Word
In this module, we'll explore evolutionary biology.
The Diversity of Life
Evolution produces the vast biodiversity we see on Earth. In this module, we'll explore what biodiversity is and why we need it on Earth.
The Interconnectedness of Life
In this module we'll explore ecology, or the study of the interconnectedness of life.
Questions of Conservation: Finding Balance
In this module, we'll apply principles of ecology to conservation and explore how the decisions we make everyday impact living things around us.
I really learned a lot because the discussions were smooth and clear. Every material helped me to understand each topic and to answer the assignment.
About the Biology Everywhere Specialization
Where have you experienced biology today? Journey through the science of life through the lens of our daily lives. This specialization is intended to bridge the gap between traditional biology classes and the practical biology knowledge needed in the real world. In each module, a different biological concept is examined and related to some real-world issues or experiences in an effort to demonstrate why the science of life matters to your everyday experience. Content includes subjects typically covered in introductory biology classes like ecology and genetics as well as unique interdisciplinary topics such as the relationship between the arts and biology.
