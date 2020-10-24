About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Biology Everywhere Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe the biology everywhere philosophy.

  • Explain how the process of science works and identify common misconceptions.

  • Explain and critique the criteria for identifying living and non-living entities.

  • Explain the relationship between chemistry and biology. 

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Why Biology Everywhere?

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 19 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

...because Science

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 11 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

What is Life and Consequently Biology?

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 10 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Chemical Basis of Biology

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 11 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

