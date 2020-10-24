In this course, we will explore the nature of science and biology. We will discuss what the “biology everywhere” philosophy means and the history of the “biology everywhere” project. We will also discuss what science (and biology) are as a discipline of inquiry and how chemistry is foundational to understanding biology.
Describe the biology everywhere philosophy.
Explain how the process of science works and identify common misconceptions.
Explain and critique the criteria for identifying living and non-living entities.
Explain the relationship between chemistry and biology.
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Why Biology Everywhere?
In this module, we'll explore the principles behind biology everywhere and Dr. Peffer's motivation for writing Biology Everywhere: How the science of life matters to everyday life, including the creation of this specialization.
...because Science
In this module, we'll discuss the foundations of what science is (and isn't).
What is Life and Consequently Biology?
In this module we'll discuss what it means to be alive.
Chemical Basis of Biology
Chemistry is foundational to understanding biology. In this module, we'll explore the chemical basis of biology.
It was amazing course with extraordinary information.
It is very informative and interesting.Students interested in biology can opt this course.
I enjoyed this course a lot! It showed me a different way of viewing the sciences.
Because I love everything about science and biology
Where have you experienced biology today? Journey through the science of life through the lens of our daily lives. This specialization is intended to bridge the gap between traditional biology classes and the practical biology knowledge needed in the real world. In each module, a different biological concept is examined and related to some real-world issues or experiences in an effort to demonstrate why the science of life matters to your everyday experience. Content includes subjects typically covered in introductory biology classes like ecology and genetics as well as unique interdisciplinary topics such as the relationship between the arts and biology.
