DE
Feb 10, 2021
This actually makes Biology fun. It's a great start to this Specialization, no doubt. The assignments are engaging and the reading material is really good.
MN
Oct 24, 2020
It is very informative and interesting.Students interested in biology can opt this course.
By zibo c•
Feb 22, 2021
I have to say this course is below my expectation: It requires too much peer-review tests while what I've learnt/the teacher taught was limited.
By Pasquale D S•
Oct 31, 2020
Definitely not what I expected. It was announced as a course to 'explore the nature of science and biology, to discuss what science and biology are as disciplines of inquiry and how chemistry is foundational to understanding biology'. I basically expected an innovative way yo teach and stimulate interest in 'biology for non-biology students'. Well, the biological content of this first four weeks of course reduces to five criteria to define life (homeostasis, organization, energy use, reproduction, evolution), introduced in 9 minutes in week 3. The chemical basis (week 4) is a reminder that 'chemicals' are not synonym of 'bad things' and a 5 minutes introduction to four classes of biological macromolecules (carbs, proteins, nucleid acids, fats). The rest is mostly a report on the teacher's experience with 'common misconceptions on science and the scientific method'. If you have a high-school basis in biology (or even less than that...), you learn nothing. If not, the course provides little more than a few names and examples that, in the bast case, give the illusion of understanding rather than true understanding. The ratio of peer-reviews assignments to quizzes is too high and does not assure that you learn the notions, it's a case of blind leading the blind. Maybe things change with the following courses, but I hesitate to take them, I found this one too boring and basic. Perhaps it is mostly useful for teachers when covering the 'common misconception' aspects; it also has a honours track that seems almost exclusively targeted to educators (not at college/university, though!), since you need to devise pedagogical strategies and the like. If you are paying for this course, think twice and be sure that it's what you're looking for.
By RAFAEL A O•
Nov 8, 2020
Too little information and a lot of quizzes to take
By Paula M R C•
Jun 3, 2021
This course promises it is an introductory biology course. It is not. It will be helpful if you are in middle grade or if you are taking classes at University of Colorado Boulder. the content is very dull and basic. The professor makes the clases slow and not engaging. This course discouraged me from taking the full specialization because the content is so easy and unprepared. You waste a lot of time reviewing other's peer assignment and these assignments are not challenging but have questions like "Answer what is science and what are the dangers of people not knowing science". Don't waste your time on this course. DO NOT WASTE YOUR TIME ON THIS IF YOUR GOAL IS TO LEARN BIOLOGY.
By missy D•
Jan 4, 2021
If you are going to take a biology course for credits or you will be going into a field where biology is constantly used, take this course and the specialization! This specialization and course are both fantastic
By Alejandro V•
Sep 8, 2020
I learned, enjoyed and got inspired to continue with biology.
By tammy t•
Jun 21, 2021
I really enjoyed the course content and structure. What I did not enjoy is the lack of feedback I received from my peer-reviewed assignments ... the grades they gave me felt arbitrary without any kind of comments to put them in context. As an example, I received a .5 score on my first assignment (an average of a 1 and 0 rating), which I felt was absurd. I resubmitted the same exact assignment and magically received a 3 that second time.
By Diego M E•
Feb 10, 2021
By Kevmor•
Sep 21, 2021
Annoying having to wait for others to review assignments, it can take quite awhile sometimes but otherwise good
By Misha M F R•
May 16, 2022
I enjoyed this course a lot! It showed me a different way of viewing the sciences.
By Akmullayeva A•
Oct 12, 2021
for me, this course was very useful. Thanks a lot for the valuable information .
By Andy W•
Apr 14, 2021
This course is very useful. I thank you for the tutor so much.
By DEEKSHITHA S•
Nov 10, 2020
It was amazing course with extraordinary information.
By T.•
Oct 20, 2020
Informative and easy to follow. Thank you very much!
By Yasmine S•
Mar 21, 2021
Because I love everything about science and biology
By Sanjay b•
Jul 24, 2021
simple words Biology in a differenyt way
By Saleela K•
Oct 21, 2021
good and educated stuff for students
By Dr. P M B•
Nov 12, 2021
wonderful course thank you
By Carlos N R P•
Oct 9, 2020
Was a very useful course.
By Shah Z K•
Oct 18, 2021
The course was fantastic
By Martínez G X J•
Mar 8, 2021
muy completo el curso
By Dr. C M M•
May 17, 2021
Its a good course
By 121910308046 V U S K•
Jul 28, 2021
nice content
By Dr M•
Sep 25, 2020
good
By MARIA E L R•
Oct 3, 2020
me gusto mucho el curso porque es muy interactivo, con los cuestionario sy las tareas para enviar.