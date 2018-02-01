L
May 25, 2020
This course was well structured, informative and very interesting. As a music teacher, who works with special needs children and adults, I found it very helpful.
LY
Feb 3, 2018
wonderfully insightful and completely inspiring! I gained so much from the course and am excited to apply why I have learned in my work context!
By Rosalinde K•
Feb 1, 2018
A broad view on how music can benefit the wellbeing of people, through different angles. Clearly, professional, enthousiastic and inspiring!
By Hannah A•
Dec 11, 2018
The course was the perfect way to get introduced to the many ways music therapy can impact our lives. Absolutely inspired. (:
By Elizabeth H•
Sep 11, 2016
It is well researched, wide in application and easy to follow. I am enjoying it tremendously
By Anna•
Feb 1, 2018
Can we follow this up with a degree in Music Therapy online?
By Michelle S•
Feb 7, 2017
This was a wonderfully developed overview of music therapy. The instructors were knowledgeable and their interviews engaging to watch. The plethora of information between the videos, writings and articles were second to none. Well done! Clearly a lot of effort on the part of the instructors. My only difficulty was that for the final assignment, I had so many things running through my head that I had to narrow down and focus what I wanted to present. I could have written a dozen different scenarios with all the information I gathered from this course. It was well worth my time and money for the certificate. I would love to take a followup course.
By Stefania C•
Apr 12, 2018
This course is extremely interesting, complete and deepens so many aspects of music and musicking!
it provides a lot of extremely accurate and recent literature and testimonies, and opens your mind to so many aspects and possibilities for applying care through music, both individually and collectively. Every dimension, from the psychoanalytic to the socio-political one, is integrated and presented with seriousness and completeness. It also invites you to deepen the topics and combine them with your personal experience.
For not native speaker it's maybe a bit challenging but it is a challenge worth dealing with.
By Edwardo V•
Sep 11, 2018
I really enjoyed reading and listening to the articles about music. Some of them, to me, seem as common sense, but the extensive readings showed me about a world that I have yet to see. I listen to music from different cultures, but now I have a better understanding about the music and its meaning and form. The music of other culture's diversity contributed to the making of the world. That is, a jig saw puzzle of different communities joined together to form on great world. Thank you.
By Lisa P•
May 25, 2020
By Lim Z Y•
Feb 4, 2018
By Shreeti P•
Oct 17, 2016
What an amazing course and very productive study materials. Thank you, this really added a lot to my professional development skills.
By Pankaj B•
Mar 30, 2017
Very informative and put it across very well, covered almost every aspects of music as a tool and can be apply to heal anything, i think this course will be more successful if people like me and us who all participating and learning about How music change life, and not only limiting this knowledge to us but share and spread awareness about How music actually can change life in real, I would be glade to conduct workshop explaining and share everything i learn from this course.
By Sanjeevani J•
Jan 8, 2019
True to it's title, the course comprehensively covers all the possible ways music affects us. Studying it became one of the reasons that triggered me into Musicology. I not only went on to graduate with a master's degree in Musicology, now my professional life revolves around music in education and wellbeing. An excellent course; strongly recommend it to anyone who's exploring ways to delve deeper into music beyond performance.
By Shehzad A•
Oct 22, 2020
This course has changed my life perspective , I shall be revisiting the content studied again to reinforce and learn more out of this course . Thank you so much for this course , I am a Pakistani in developing country, can never go abroad to study nor I can afford to do so , and this kind of course are revolutionary as well as changing lives of all with a rippling effect from an individual to the whole community.
By Roberto B•
Aug 3, 2017
Superb!!!! Great material. I´ve done several course on ¨Coursera¨and this is by far the top one.The
information and resource provided was such interesting as revealing. Tools you can use from day one! All the course is well structured: videos, audios, pdfs, extra material online... you get so far as you want. Great interviews with currently leaders on Topic. Just Thanks!!!
By Montserrat C B•
Mar 28, 2019
Este curso me ha parecido sensacional. Muy útil para tener una idea global sobre los beneficios que puede tener la música sobre nosotros. Aporta una selección de recursos de gran valor, tales como artículos, vídeos... Sus creadores se han esmerado en la confección de este curso estructurando muy bien los contenidos, preparando con esmero las actividades, etc.
By Gu W•
Aug 30, 2016
The course is inspiring :-) The topics are interesting, and the learning materials are well designed by questions and answers, I like the part of Pause & Reflect. The part of quiz is sooooo good, when you submit your answers, you can read a detailed analysis of the correct solutions, that is very helpful.
By Kristine F C M•
Aug 20, 2021
I appreciate how organized the course is, the comprehensiveness of the topics covered, and the variety of the materials. Having several guest speakers, as well as podcast hosts, also offered different voices in the discussion of the topic.
By Rodrigo L•
Oct 15, 2016
Complete and extensive, with a great quality of materials. I liked the fact that we had to work on research articles, and the variety of approaches to different ways to use music in social contexts. I consider I have learned a lot.
By Jean-René B•
Aug 5, 2020
Very intuitively prepared. This course has been very enriching and refreshing for me. BRAVO!!! for the Wonderful and Noble initiative of ''Coursera''. I was very happy to have been able face the challenges. Thumb Up and Hats Off
By Sheryl C R•
Jan 20, 2017
The information was very valuable. It's a very interesting field. I could related after having art therapy. If I would have to do anything in that field and psychology, music therapist is top of the list.
By Taí C•
Dec 17, 2019
Conpleto, rico, capacitador, exelente, revelador, reflexivo, lindo o trabalho, conduz o indivíduo ao lugar certo, incentiva buscar a verdade por trás das ações
By Kravchenko E V•
May 2, 2021
Узнал много нового. Я понял, насколько важна тема, которую учителя поднимают в ходе курса. Я продолжу осваивать эту и подобные темы. Я рекомендую это!
By Rashmi S•
Oct 7, 2020
Its very nice.
I am from India. I am trying to purchase the course certificate but after OTP input and submit page remains blank.
By Linda t B•
Sep 14, 2016
Very interesting course about the healing and helping capacities of music in different personal and cultural perspectives.
By Theodoros P•
May 27, 2017
A very informative lesson for all of us who teach music to all ages and people with special needs.