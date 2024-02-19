Johns Hopkins University
Data Use for Disease Control & Global Health Decision-Making
Johns Hopkins University

Data Use for Disease Control & Global Health Decision-Making

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Olakunle Alonge
Svea Closser
Anna Kalbarczyk

Instructors: Olakunle Alonge

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

9 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

February 2024

Assessments

3 assignments

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 3 modules in this course

This course considers polio as a case study for addressing viruses and vaccines. This module will begin with an overview of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative and Implementation Science. Then, we will go into some details about the polio virus and vaccine, and eradication as a strategy for global disease control. It's important to think about how the characteristics of a disease, and the strategies chosen to control it, determine what data are collected and how.

What's included

10 videos10 readings1 assignment

In this module, we will begin with an overview of surveillance systems - a core component of disease control and eradication. We will learn about surveillance as a decision support system for planned as well as outbreak responses. We will then consider various strategies for quality and complete surveillance in diverse contexts, and end the week with a roundtable discussion on conducting surveillance in hard to reach areas.

What's included

13 videos8 readings1 assignment7 discussion prompts

In this module, we will begin with an overview of the different types of data collected by the polio program. We will then consider how these data are used to make critical decisions for the program. We will discuss strategies for collecting quality and complete data, and end the week with a roundtable discussion on incentivizing quality data.

What's included

14 videos9 readings1 assignment3 discussion prompts

Instructors

Olakunle Alonge
Johns Hopkins University
3 Courses296 learners

Offered by

Johns Hopkins University

Recommended if you're interested in Public Health

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Public Health? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions