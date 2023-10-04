Global Health Program Equity and Quality: Plan and Manage

- Discover the inner workings of how to plan and manage a global health initiative
- Identify the logistical details of an effective global health program - Discuss the best practices for human resources management in disease control programs Planning and managing a global health initiative involves a complex set of issues. At every level from global to national and sub-national, there are a wide range of considerations to make. Additionally, many steps and many actors are involved. These include establishing a robust supply chain, addressing corruption, thinking about the intersectionality of poverty and gender, and considering how the program may advance or hinder the larger goal of health equality. Using the polio eradication effort as a case study, you’ll 1) address the foundational concepts, theoretical frameworks, and practical details involved in this complicated process, and 2) explore all of these stages and will decipher how to address each of them within the context of global health. You’ll also learn about how to acquire, train and deploy appropriate human resources to each individual stage of the global health program, and will again use the polio eradication effort to put this into context.