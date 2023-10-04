Johns Hopkins University
Global Health Program Equity and Quality: Plan and Manage
Johns Hopkins University

Global Health Program Equity and Quality: Plan and Manage

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Anna Kalbarczyk
Svea Closser
Olakunle Alonge

Instructors: Anna Kalbarczyk

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

11 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

There are 5 modules in this course

This module we will begin with an overview of the course. To consider strategies for global disease control, as a case study, we will cover the basics of the poliovirus and polio eradication — the reason we are doing this is that understanding the characteristics of a disease may affect your management strategies. This information will be useful as we get into planning and management strategies in the coming weeks.

What's included

9 videos7 readings1 quiz

This module, we will cover the fundamentals of planning and management to set your program up for success, and consider key elements in reaching every last inidividual. We'll round the week out with a roundtable discussion focusing on the value of accountability structures towards eliminating corruption.

What's included

12 videos3 readings1 quiz4 discussion prompts

This module we will delve into health commodities, logistics, and supply. We will begin with exploring the example of vaccine derived polioviruses, and the challenges involved in terms of logistics. Then, we will dive into the process of health commodity and logistics management, including the cold chain and vaccine supply.

What's included

7 videos3 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

This module we will begin with an introduction to human resources for health, and their central role in all aspects of program implementation. Next, we will consider how incentives, politics, and gender roles impact human resource functioning. We'll round the week out with a roundtable discussion focusing on the safety of health workers in conflict settings.

What's included

12 videos8 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

This module we will begin by exploring core concepts in health equity and social justice. We will hear from experts on the role of ethics and equity in eradication programs. We'll round the week out by reviewing frameworks to understand and address inequitable program design and implementation.

What's included

13 videos5 readings1 quiz5 discussion prompts

Instructors

Anna Kalbarczyk
Johns Hopkins University
4 Courses15,558 learners
Svea Closser
Johns Hopkins University
3 Courses296 learners

