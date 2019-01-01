Professor Katrina McFerran is Head of Music Therapy and Co-Director of the National Music Therapy Research Unit at The University of Melbourne. Katrina has written books about Adolescents, Music and Music Therapy (Jessica Kingsley Publishers, 2010), Building Music Cultures in the Schools (Barcelona Publishers, 2014) and has co-edited a text on Life-long engagement in music: Benefits for health and well-being (Nova Science, 2012). She has published more than 60 articles in refereed journals describing her research into the ways that music can be used as a resource for health and wellbeing. Katrina is an advocate for all persons to have access to appropriate opportunities for music and believes that music can create mutually empowering conditions within which healthy relationships can flourish.