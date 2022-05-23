About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Why “doing good” results in “feeling good”

  • Ways to demonstrate generosity in your everyday life

  • Strategies for continued giving that doesn't require a lot of time or money but results in high impact

Instructor

Offered by

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Module 1: Generosity: Your Way, My Way, or Is There Another Way?

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 113 min), 18 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Module 2: Why Are People Generous?

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 115 min), 14 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Module 3: Feeling Good by Doing Good

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 91 min), 10 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Module 4: Facilitating Generosity in Yourself and in Others

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 104 min), 11 readings, 6 quizzes

