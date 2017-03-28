About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Getting Started with the Course

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 159 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Poverty and Affluence

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 138 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

What is the Best Cause? How Much Ought We Do to Help Others?

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 70 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Effective Altruism and Career Choice

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 47 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

