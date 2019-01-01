Profile

Peter Singer

Ira W. Decamp Professor of Bioethics

    Peter Singer first became well-known internationally after the publication of Animal Liberation (1975). His newest book is called The Most Good You Can Do: How Effective Altruism is Changing Ideas About Living Ethically (Yale University Press, April 2015). His other books include: Democracy and Disobedience (1973); Practical Ethics (1979, 3rd. ed. 2011); The Expanding Circle (1981, new ed 2011); Marx (1980); Hegel (1983); The Reproduction Revolution (1984) (co-authored with Deane Wells); Should the Baby Live? (1986) (co-authored with Helga Kuhse); How Are We to Live? (1995); Rethinking Life and Death (1996); One World (2002); Pushing Time Away (2003); The President of Good and Evil (2004); The Ethics of What We Eat (2006) (co-authored with Jim Mason) and The Life You Can Save (2009). Singer holds his appointment at Princeton's University Center for Human Values jointly with his appointment as Laureate Professor at the University of Melbourne, attached to the Centre for Applied Philosophy and Public Ethics. He is the founder and board chair of The Life You Can Save, a nonprofit that fights extreme poverty.

    Effective Altruism

