From William Harvey discovering the circulation of blood to Albert Einstein developing the theory of relativity: almost all scientific research starts from something odd and unexpected that hasn't been explained yet, and, subsequently, the scientist creatively imagining possible explanations for it, formulating hypotheses.
Mind of the Universe: Science in ProgressErasmus University Rotterdam
About this Course
Offered by
Erasmus University Rotterdam
Erasmus University: a top-100 ranked international research university based in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Our academic teaching and research focuses on four areas: health, wealth, culture and governance.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
What's on your mind?
We will discuss how your imagination can help you in becoming a successful scientist and how you turn your wonder into a well-considered research question.
Open up your mind
Now you know what's on your mind and created a research question, it is important to keep your mind open while working on possible explanations and contrasts. As you are about to learn in this week, it’s important to remain vigilant by continuing to use your imagination tirelessly.
Connect your mind
You now know what’s on your mind and how to keep your mind open. But how to continue? To keep alternative scenarios in mind, you will connect your mind to the minds of your peers. This will get you inspired by each other’s questions.
Make up your mind
You're almost there, but not quite yet. You've put your wonder into a research question with the help of your interdisciplinary team. It is now time to finalize your research question.
Reviews
- 5 stars84.61%
- 4 stars7.69%
- 2 stars7.69%
TOP REVIEWS FROM MIND OF THE UNIVERSE: SCIENCE IN PROGRESS
I thought this class was excellent as a quick study in the arena of learning how to narrow down a broad question in the realm of science into one that could actually be studied in a realistic manner.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.