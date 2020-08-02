Learner Reviews & Feedback for Mind of the Universe: Science in Progress by Erasmus University Rotterdam
About the Course
From William Harvey discovering the circulation of blood to Albert Einstein developing the theory of relativity: almost all scientific research starts from something odd and unexpected that hasn't been explained yet, and, subsequently, the scientist creatively imagining possible explanations for it, formulating hypotheses.
However, the problem with formulating hypotheses is the "theory-ladenness of observation": ones expectations and background theories curtail and determine what one observes. The best way to reduce the negative consequences of theory-ladenness of observation as much as possible, is not by adopting the highest methodological standards, but by continuing to think outside the box throughout the problem solving process, by tirelessly, creatively imagining alternative explanations and hypotheses.
In this learning experience you will be turned upside down by philosopher Tim de Mey, who will challenge you to think outside of your comfort zone. You will be challenged to reflect critically and creatively on what triggers your research, i.e., what is driving the scientist in you. Tim will show you how openness to and interaction with other disciplines generates new ideas, and how important it is that scientists, besides the possibilities of their own discipline, are also aware of its (and there) limitations. Take this challenge and you will construct the perfect out-of-the-box research question that will tease the Mind of the Universe scientists to explore even better answers in their research.
This online learning experience is a spin-off of The Mind of the Universe documentary series created by the Dutch broadcasting company VPRO and professor Robbert Dijkgraaf, Princeton University. A number of universities in the Netherlands have used the open source material of the documentary series as a starting point to create similar experiences....
By Angela R
Aug 2, 2020
I thought this class was excellent as a quick study in the arena of learning how to narrow down a broad question in the realm of science into one that could actually be studied in a realistic manner.