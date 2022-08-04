About this Course

1,653 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No experience necessary

Approx. 32 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No experience necessary

Approx. 32 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Arizona

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

Welcome to Knowing the Universe: History and Philosophy of Astronomy

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
5 hours to complete

Prehistory and Greek Science

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 149 min)
Week
3
Week 3
4 hours to complete

The Copernican Revolution

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 158 min)
Week
4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

The Golden Age of Science

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 134 min)

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder