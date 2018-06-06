About this Course

Approx. 11 hours to complete
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

What is this thing called science? (Michela Massimi and Duncan Pritchard)

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 25 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Week 2: The origins of our universe (Michela Massimi and John Peacock)

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 41 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Week 3: Dark Matter and Dark Energy (Michela Massimi and John Peacock)

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 52 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Week 4: The anthropic principle and multiverse cosmology (Alasdair Richmond and John Peacock)

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 51 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
10 minutes to complete

Philosophy and the Sciences Part 2

10 minutes to complete
1 reading

