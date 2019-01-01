Profile

Louise Connelly

E-Learning Developer

Bio

I am an E-Learning Developer based within the Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies, University of Edinburgh. My role is to provide pedagogical advice and staff with the development of online distance learning courses and MOOCs. My research areas include the development of community and identity in virtual worlds; how we engage with social media; and digital education. I am Principal Investigator of the Digital Footprint research project at the University of Edinburgh and I am Co-investigator of a number of other research projects. In collaboration with University Services, I launched the Digital Footprint Service in 2015, which aims to raise awareness of managing an effective online presence (digital footprint). This service is for all students, researchers and staff at the University of Edinburgh. I deliver a range of workshops at the University, which focus on social media best practice, social media and research ethics, as well as creating a professional online presence (e-professionalism).

Courses

Philosophy and the Sciences: Introduction to the Philosophy of Physical Sciences

Digital Footprint

