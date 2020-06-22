About this Course

4,165 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Digital Footprint
  • E-Professional
  • Social Media
  • Privacy
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

The University of Edinburgh

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(2,505 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

What makes an online presence effective?

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 37 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Why does your digital footprint matter?

4 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 78 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

What does it mean to be an effective online professional?

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 61 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DIGITAL FOOTPRINT

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder