I work as Digital Education Manager at EDINA, a centre for digital expertise and online service delivery based at the University of Edinburgh. I am also a member of the Managing Your Digital Footprints research team. I lead the strategic development of digital education activities at EDINA and work on new projects, developing ideas for new services and apps with technical and domain experts. I lead the EDINA Digital Footprint Training & Consultancy service designing and delivering specialist advice and bespoke training around social media and effective online presence. Before my current role I worked for 6 years as EDINA's Social Media Officer providing expertise, advice and support to colleagues on the use of social media. I developed the social media module for the University's MSc in Science Communication and Public Engagement, which I also delivered from 2012-2015. I continue to contribute to the University of Edinburgh MSc in Digital Education.