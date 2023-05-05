University of Leeds
Create a Professional Online Presence

University of Leeds

Create a Professional Online Presence

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Meg Pickard

Instructor: Meg Pickard

Beginner level

Recommended experience

7 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explain the direct and indirect activities that contribute to online presence and evaluate your own online presence.

  • Improve your personal professional presence and compare different platforms to analyse their suitability for your needs.

  • Classify communications strategies and develop a plan for an effective online presence.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

2 quizzes, 1 assignment

There are 2 modules in this course

This week, you will explore whether your own professional online presence is helping or hindering your career. During the activities, you’ll explore the risks and benefits of having a presence online, look at your digital fingerprint and explore different audiences and privacy settings. You’ll explore what you can do to improve your online presence or make it more professional, look at different approaches and find out about some easy changes you can make. The final steps will guide you through the process of turning your experience and skills from your CV into something impactful.

What's included

4 videos10 readings1 quiz1 peer review3 discussion prompts

This week you’ll explore how to use different platforms to build your professional online presence and work towards creating a plan to keep your professional online presence up to date. During the activities, you will explore different social and publishing platforms which may be useful for creating or boosting a professional profile online. You’ll consider their relative strengths and how they will fit your goals. You will also explore how to create and maintain a network of professional contacts to achieve your professional and personal development goals. At the end of the week, you’ll be exploring how to create an effective plan for your online professional presence, and sharing plans with other learners.

What's included

1 video10 readings1 quiz1 assignment1 peer review2 discussion prompts

Instructor

Meg Pickard
University of Leeds
1 Course755 learners

Offered by

University of Leeds

Recommended if you're interested in Personal Development

Frequently asked questions

