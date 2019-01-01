Professor Duncan Pritchard FRSE is the Chancellor’s Professor of Philosophy and the Director of Graduate Studies at the University of California, Irvine and a professor of philosophy at the University of Edinburgh. Professor Duncan Pritchard joined the University of Edinburgh in 2007 as the new Chair in Epistemology. His research is mainly in epistemology, and his books include Epistemic Luck (Oxford UP, 2005), The Nature and Value of Knowledge (Oxford UP, 2010), Epistemological Disjunctivism (Oxford UP, 2012), Epistemic Angst (Princeton UP, 2015) and Scepticism: A Very Short Introduction, (Oxford UP, 2019).