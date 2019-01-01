Profile

Professor Duncan Pritchard

Professor of Philosophy

Bio

Professor Duncan Pritchard FRSE is the Chancellor’s Professor of Philosophy and the Director of Graduate Studies at the University of California, Irvine and a professor of philosophy at the University of Edinburgh. Professor Duncan Pritchard joined the University of Edinburgh in 2007 as the new Chair in Epistemology. His research is mainly in epistemology, and his books include Epistemic Luck (Oxford UP, 2005), The Nature and Value of Knowledge (Oxford UP, 2010), Epistemological Disjunctivism (Oxford UP, 2012), Epistemic Angst (Princeton UP, 2015) and Scepticism: A Very Short Introduction, (Oxford UP, 2019).

Courses

Philosophy, Science and Religion: Religion and Science

Introduction to Philosophy

Philosophy and the Sciences: Introduction to the Philosophy of Cognitive Sciences

Skepticism

Philosophy and the Sciences: Introduction to the Philosophy of Physical Sciences

Philosophy, Science and Religion: Philosophy and Religion

Philosophy, Science and Religion: Science and Philosophy

Intellectual Humility: Science

Intellectual Humility: Theory

哲学导论（中文版）

Intellectual Humility: Practice

