Beginner Level
Approx. 24 hours to complete
English
The University of Edinburgh

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction to the course

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 7 min), 4 readings
2 hours to complete

Mind, Science, and Religion

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 27 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Science and Religion in the Public Realm

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 45 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Religious Disagreement and Friendly Theism/Atheism

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 47 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

The Hiddenness Argument and the Contribution of Philosophy

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 41 min), 2 readings, 6 quizzes

