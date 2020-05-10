Philosophy, Science and Religion mark three of the most fundamental modes of thinking about the world and our place in it. Are these modes incompatible? Put another way: is the intellectually responsible thing to do to ‘pick sides’ and identify with one of these approaches at the exclusion of others? Or, are they complementary or mutually supportive? As is typical of questions of such magnitude, the devil is in the details. For example, it is important to work out what is really distinctive about each of these ways of inquiring about the world. In order to gain some clarity here, we’ll be investigating what some of the current leading thinkers in philosophy, science and religion are actually doing.
Philosophy, Science and Religion: Philosophy and ReligionThe University of Edinburgh
About this Course
Instructors
Offered by
The University of Edinburgh
Since 1583 the University of Edinburgh has been at the forefront of innovation in education and research. Ranked 20th in the world, we have been an international leader in online learning since our first online degree launched in 2005. As part of our commitment to making learning accessible to all, we offer free courses in a variety of subjects including philosophy, health, animal welfare and STEM courses, all designed to build the skills of the global community.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to the course
In this module Professor Duncan Pritchard welcomes you to the course and gives you a preview of our journey together over the next six weeks.
Mind, Science, and Religion
Dr. Sarah Lane Ritchie starts us off with a tour of the relationship between the various brain sciences and religious belief.
Science and Religion in the Public Realm
In this series of lectures, Professor John Evans describes a sociological approach to the question of religion and science that focuses on contemporary society. Using debates about fact claims and morality of human evolution as his continuing example, and with a focus on the relationship with science that religious and other citizens have with science, he describes three types of conflict. Unlike the philosophical and theological debate that focuses upon conflict over knowledge claims about the physical world, Evans shows how the contemporary debate for citizens is more likely to be about morality.
Religious Disagreement and Friendly Theism/Atheism
In this series of lectures Professor John Greco discusses the topic of religious disagreement. Part One considers two problems that we find in the epistemology of religion: The Problem of Evil (or Suffering) and The Problem of Divine Hiddenness. In these contexts, theists and atheists often accuse each other of irrationality. Even worse, each party of the debate explains that irrationality by positing some moral or intellectual flaw in the other. The basic idea is this: If you don’t see things the way I do, that must be due to some intellectual or moral flaw in you. Part Two introduces resources in social epistemology that help us to understand what is going on here. The main idea is that social location affects epistemic position-- that social location matters, epistemically speaking. This is a central lesson of contemporary social epistemology, and one that can be fruitfully adopted by religious epistemology as well. Part Three explores some further implications of a “social religious epistemology.” Most importantly, we see how moral and practical aspects of the social environment can have epistemic consequences.
The Hiddenness Argument and the Contribution of Philosophy
In this series of lectures, Professor John Schellenberg introduces and explains a new argument for atheism known as the hiddenness argument. He highlights the self-imposed limitations of this way of reasoning, which is aimed at ruling out just one candidate for the status of a divine reality, the notion of a personal divine. He then clarifies the relations between this approach to the question of God's existence and other features of the contemporary landscape in philosophy and science – including the philosophical problem of evil, certain results of the cognitive science of religion, and recent moral changes suggesting cultural evolution.
Reviews
- 5 stars73.11%
- 4 stars19.57%
- 3 stars4.95%
- 2 stars0.70%
- 1 star1.65%
TOP REVIEWS FROM PHILOSOPHY, SCIENCE AND RELIGION: PHILOSOPHY AND RELIGION
Islam is the second biggest religion in the world and is one of the Ibrahimic religions. There should be some more research done on it.
It is a good course that provide a basic understanding for inter-relation between religion and philosophy as both of the believe systems have existed since hundred years ago
I enjoyed the challenge of new ideas totally foreign to my way of thinking. It made my brain creak at times - which is good for me! Michael Barnes
The inter relationship between all the three concept has to be understood for having through knowledge creation
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.