May 29, 2020
The course was really beneficial especially for people who want to know deeper information about the truth of the begging, the main argue and how people are different in thinking.
Feb 3, 2021
Crate course, aimed at a relatively basic level but a very good overview of the topic and very enjoyable. Recommend a course to anyone relatively new to philosophy. Thank you.
By Jared E•
Jun 1, 2018
Honestly, it was pretty lackluster. An entire module (the one on the hiddenness argument) was absolutely irrelevant, but pretended to be otherwise. This course is mostly philosophers who lack experience with religion discussing religion. The focus on Scientism would also be better placed in the Science and Religion course.
By Aman S•
Nov 15, 2017
Very informative and Well designed course to dive into the field of Philosophy, Science and Religion.
By Fogan A•
Mar 9, 2019
I like the course. it helps me understand many things! thanks
By scalesr4•
Sep 25, 2017
I love this subject matter, I just wish the tests where a wee bit tougher. I think these courses should be mandatory at least in high school and especially college. Thank you to the staff for putting together a fun class. Maybe next time make the course 18 weeks similar to a real university course, I would love that.
By Kim•
Aug 31, 2020
The course includes a wide range of topics that are well explained. I don't understand the concept of the course, how the different topics were selected or how they were assigned to the three parts of this course. It seems quite random and unstructured to me.
By A K•
Dec 26, 2018
I thoroughly enjoyed the three part course on "Philosophy, Science and Religion" by the University of Edinburgh. A BIG THANK YOU to those who put these courses together.
Philosophy is the ultimate mother of all knowledge, and irrespective of one's specific subject interest and expertise, makes one even more interested and deeper, by making the thinking and ideas fundamentally clearer. In this series, the designers wonderfully weaved the relationship between the three apparently diverse disciplines in a cohesive narrative, making ones understanding richer! THANK YOU!
I Look forward to other courses from you all!
By Eugene M•
Jan 26, 2018
As a sort of Coursera veteran, I have to say that this is the course to attend if you want to master, or, at least, understand more, complex and complicated issues of philosophy, science, and religion.
By Christopher W•
Jun 10, 2018
This was a first class course in all respects. The calibre of the lecturers was very high indeed and they all made the material very accessible.
By Nicholas P•
Feb 19, 2019
Really interesting and well put together course.
By René D N A•
Feb 12, 2019
buenísimo
By BILAL S•
Feb 10, 2019
awasome
By John L M•
May 3, 2020
This was by far the most difficult of the three-course series for me, and it may be that philosophy for me is the most challenging of the three fields. I liked Prof Ritchie's approach--the brain sciences were made accessible. However, whomever wrote one of the quizzes after Prof Greco's lecture needs to go back to school. I parsed one of the questions repeatedly, went back over and over to the lecture transcript, and I could make neither heads nor tails of what it was getting at regarding the correct response. Still, it made me more cognizant, despite the subtitle, of how science enriches the pursuit of wisdom in the other two realms. The variety of speakers and topics weekly keeps one enlivened and the supplemental readings and videos are welcome as resources for further discovery and learning.
By Daniel D•
Jul 21, 2020
This was my first experience studying philosophy. I found some of the material difficult to understand, both the concepts and reasons for them. But the lectures and reading materials made it possible to achieve new understandings. The course was very helpful in sorting out the value and likelihood of the many things I hear and read in connection with scientific and religious points-of-view. The course includes several readings you can download and save. The optional textbook is a good value for students who are new to philosophy.
By Ana P•
Mar 24, 2022
The course was kind of basic, but, very intense in knowledgeble themes, and that helped me to understand a lot about religion and science, the existent shades of science, and religion are gone with the ligth of knowledge in Philosophy, Science, and Religion. Many thanks to my instructor for guiding the course, and helping Ana Pelayo to graduation by explaining the steps to get to the point of graduation in this course.
Wrote, and spoke out,Ana Pelayo.
By Christina B•
Jan 4, 2021
It was such a constructive experience to attend these courses. The course's content was really interesting and it filled me with so many thoughts. I wouldn't expect that an online class would be so efficient, even for someone like me with difficulty in fully understanding the english language. I really want to thank you both the Coursera team and the University of Edinburgh. All the professors gave us really valuable educational material!
By Gerard H•
Sep 29, 2020
It stretched my understanding and thinking. I could only invest myself when I had plenty of time. At times I needed to listen more than once and then read the notes, but that is because it was a new direction and new course for me. Thanks, you also helped me appreciate religious thought and place now and in the future. I would say, if you are thinking about the course, go for it.
Gerard Howell
By Pablo G A•
Jun 21, 2018
I find this course very interesting and well structured. I reckon that these three courses about Philosophy, Science and Religion conform a very complete approach to the topic. I would recommend these three courses to anyone interested in our role as human-beings in the existence. I feel very grateful to the instructors of the courses and Coursera's platform.
By Sidney C•
Sep 13, 2017
As a Theist I think that the class was very evenly presented with methods of being a skeptic and asking relevant questions of our own thinking as well as the thinking of others. I suggested in the forum to be an open minded skeptic and not a closed minded skeptic, that applies to both the
By Rhiannon P•
Apr 1, 2020
Really useful extension ideas to elevate my A Level essays (I study Philosophy Ethics& Religion.) Having a MOOC has made me consider Edinburgh as clearly they are working to level the playing field for state school kids to get into Philosophy too. I will definitely apply next year.
By Joy S•
Feb 22, 2018
kind of liked the format. Only a few questions at a time: not too much gets thrown at a person on a quiz. The instructors seemed also to impart info so that I could understand, as demonstrated by an immediate short quiz. It's interesting stuff.
By Elissavet M•
Jan 3, 2021
A beautiful journey of contemporary philosophy. It gave me lots to think about and helped me understand, even to some degree, some questions I had about people's need for religion. All in all, a very interesting course!
By Dana S•
Aug 5, 2019
The course I loved it so much. Easy to acces, to understand and to follow what teachers says. I am so happy that I improved my knowledges through Coursera course. Thank you very much for your effort to help us.
By Марат Б•
Jul 19, 2021
Hello everyone!!! Thanks for the great course! As an evangelical Christian, it was very interesting. Something to think about. The course is systematic, clear and high quality!
