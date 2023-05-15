Welcome Course 3 - The Business, Politics, Policy, & Players of Space Programs. If you are here, you have successfully completed both Course 1 and 2 of this specialization. Course 3 has nine lessons spread out over 4 weeks with 31 Learning Objectives. In this course, we will discover who and what funds the exploration that we have enjoyed learning about in Course 1 and 2. We will also focus on a few specific applications of some of the concepts we have learned about so far with two companies, the Global Positioning System, and the an academic program that could be implemented at your institution of higher learning.
The Business, Politics, Policy, & Players of Space Programs
This course is part of Pathway to Space Specialization
Taught in English
Course
You will learn about the cosmos and your place in it, the ways we explore space, and how people and politics play a role in what we learn.
Plus you will learn how space influences everything in our world all while find your pathway to space.
9 quizzes
There are 9 modules in this course
Chris and Jack Waldorf (CUB) perform an overview of how political entities enable and define space exploration and space policy through an elaborate and highly contributed to budget process. [CUB = University of Colorado Boulder]
9 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt
Chris, Dr. Eric Alston (CUB), and Dr. Zack Donohew (CUB) explore the inevitable role Governance has played and will play in the exploration of space. [CUB = University of Colorado Boulder]
9 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt
Chris and Dr. Dan Baker (LASP) discuss an overview of the societal role of space, government space exploration programs, and the future of space in academia and industry. [LASP = Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics]
10 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt
Chris and Dr. James Stuart conduct an examination of entrepreneurship’s role in the development of the space industry and civilian engagement in space exploration and science.
12 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt
Chris and Scott Tibbitts walk on the path of a space entrepreneur from their creation, to their idea, their fundraising, the formation of their company, and the impact their solution provides to the space industry.
10 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt
Chris and Dr. Penny Axelrad (CUB) provide an overview of the Global Positioning System (GPS) - what it is, how it works, and the many ways we rely on it. [CUB = University of Colorado Boulder]
10 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt
Chris and David Ferguson (SpaceX) discuss an overview of the two SpaceX programs Starship and Starlink and their impacts on our future in space.
8 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt
Chris and Dr. Janet Kavandi (Sierra Space) conduct an overview of Sierra Space’s Dream Chaser, Life Habitat, and Orbital Reef programs and how they are making space accessible and equitable to all while improving life on Earth.
8 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt
Chris and Ashleigh Bailey (CUB) explore the concept, components, and benefits of the Space Minor program offered to all students of the University of Colorado Boulder. [CUB = University of Colorado Boulder]
9 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt
