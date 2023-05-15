You are here! Welcome to Course 4 - Space is Everywhere and the last course of this specialization. You are on the final stretch of this journey to finding your Pathway to Space. The topics of Course 4 span four weeks and nine lessons with 36 learning objectives. This course contains some of my most favorite aha moments in the the entire specialization. I hope that you find them and that they impact you in a positive way. We will discuss how space is communicated through news, art, movies, books, music and more. Space is everywhere in our lives and therefore everyone can be involved in it. So keep up the pace. You can do this. Your reward awaits you, finding your pathway to space.
Space is Everywhere
This course is part of Pathway to Space Specialization
Taught in English
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
You will learn about the cosmos and your place in it, the ways we explore space, and how people and politics play a role in what we learn.
Plus you will learn how space influences everything in our world all while finding your pathway to space.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
9 quizzes
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 9 modules in this course
Chris and Paul Daugherty (CUB) explore the tools of an effective science journalist and discover how their reporting on science influences the politics, policy, and public perception of space. [CUB = University of Colorado Boulder]
What's included
10 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt
Chris and Dr. Jay Keister (CUB) perform an examination of the ways we use music to think about space, and space to think about music. [CUB = University of Colorado Boulder]
What's included
10 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt
Chris and Erin Espelie (CUB) perform an examination of the role of art in space and its influences on our human nature to contribute to the larger understanding of the cosmos and our place in it. [CUB = University of Colorado Boulder]
What's included
9 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt
Chris and Joby Harris (JPL) explore, through an artist's perspective, the role art plays in communicating the discoveries and future of space exploration through visualization. [JPL = Jet Propulsion Laboratory]
What's included
10 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt
Chris and Dr. Scott Millspaugh (CUB) explore how humanity made sense of our place in space through the ages. [CUB = University of Colorado Boulder]
What's included
9 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt
Chris and Dr. Ernesto Acevedo-Muñoz (CUB) discuss an overview of how movies transport our minds and alter our perceptions of space. [CUB = University of Colorado Boulder]
What's included
9 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt
Chris and Dr. William Kuskin (CUB) take a look at the role art and science fiction play in shaping and creating new realities and understandings of our world and the cosmos. [CUB = University of Colorado Boulder]
What's included
10 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt
Chris provides you with a real life example of how one book influenced three individuals and forever changed humans from cave dwellers to star explorers.
What's included
10 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt
Chris and the USS Pathway to Space Crew reflect on our journey together as we review where we have gone and what we have discovered + a very VIP transporter!
What's included
6 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Physics and Astronomy
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.