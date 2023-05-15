University of Colorado Boulder
Space is Everywhere
University of Colorado Boulder

Space is Everywhere

Taught in English

Chris Koehler

Instructor: Chris Koehler

What you'll learn

  • You will learn about the cosmos and your place in it, the ways we explore space, and how people and politics play a role in what we learn.

  • Plus you will learn how space influences everything in our world all while finding your pathway to space.

There are 9 modules in this course

Chris and Paul Daugherty (CUB) explore the tools of an effective science journalist and discover how their reporting on science influences the politics, policy, and public perception of space. [CUB = University of Colorado Boulder]

Chris and Dr. Jay Keister (CUB) perform an examination of the ways we use music to think about space, and space to think about music. [CUB = University of Colorado Boulder]

Chris and Erin Espelie (CUB) perform an examination of the role of art in space and its influences on our human nature to contribute to the larger understanding of the cosmos and our place in it. [CUB = University of Colorado Boulder]

Chris and Joby Harris (JPL) explore, through an artist's perspective, the role art plays in communicating the discoveries and future of space exploration through visualization. [JPL = Jet Propulsion Laboratory]

Chris and Dr. Scott Millspaugh (CUB) explore how humanity made sense of our place in space through the ages. [CUB = University of Colorado Boulder]

Chris and Dr. Ernesto Acevedo-Muñoz (CUB) discuss an overview of how movies transport our minds and alter our perceptions of space. [CUB = University of Colorado Boulder]

Chris and Dr. William Kuskin (CUB) take a look at the role art and science fiction play in shaping and creating new realities and understandings of our world and the cosmos. [CUB = University of Colorado Boulder]

Chris provides you with a real life example of how one book influenced three individuals and forever changed humans from cave dwellers to star explorers.

Chris and the USS Pathway to Space Crew reflect on our journey together as we review where we have gone and what we have discovered + a very VIP transporter!

Chris Koehler
University of Colorado Boulder
University of Colorado Boulder

