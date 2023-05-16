University of Colorado Boulder
Pathway to Space Specialization
University of Colorado Boulder

Pathway to Space Specialization

Discover Your Pathway to Space. You will learn about the cosmos and your place in it, the ways we explore space, and how people and politics play a role in what we learn.

Taught in English

Chris Koehler

Instructor: Chris Koehler

What you'll learn

  • You will learn about the cosmos and your place in it, the ways we explore space, and how people and politics play a role in what we learn.

  • You will learn how space influences everything in our world, all while finding your pathway to space.

Skills you'll gain

Our Place in the Cosmos

Course 120 hours

What you'll learn

  • You will learn about the cosmos and your place in it, the ways we explore space, and how people and politics play a role in what we learn.

  • Plus you will learn how space influences everything in our world all while finding your pathway to space.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Astronomy
Category: Remote Sensing
Category: Search for life
Category: Astrophysics
Category: Space Exploration

Getting There and Going Beyond

Course 226 hours

What you'll learn

  • You will learn about the cosmos and your place in it, the ways we explore space, and how people and politics play a role in what we learn.

  • Plus you will learn how space influences everything in our world all while find your pathway to space.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Rockets
Category: Drones
Category: Satellites
Category: Aeronautics
Category: Astronauts

The Business, Politics, Policy, & Players of Space Programs

Course 319 hours

What you'll learn

  • You will learn about the cosmos and your place in it, the ways we explore space, and how people and politics play a role in what we learn.

  • Plus you will learn how space influences everything in our world all while find your pathway to space.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Budget
Category: Political Science
Category: Project
Category: Law
Category: Entrepreneurship

Space is Everywhere

Course 421 hours

What you'll learn

  • You will learn about the cosmos and your place in it, the ways we explore space, and how people and politics play a role in what we learn.

  • Plus you will learn how space influences everything in our world all while finding your pathway to space.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Music
Category: Art
Category: Writing
Category: Film
Category: Journalism

Instructor

Chris Koehler
University of Colorado Boulder
4 Courses1,378 learners

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

