University of Colorado Boulder
Our Place in the Cosmos
University of Colorado Boulder

Our Place in the Cosmos

This course is part of Pathway to Space Specialization

Taught in English

Chris Koehler

Instructor: Chris Koehler

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

20 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • You will learn about the cosmos and your place in it, the ways we explore space, and how people and politics play a role in what we learn.

  • Plus you will learn how space influences everything in our world all while finding your pathway to space.

Skills you'll gain

There are 9 modules in this course

Chris Koehler welcomes you aboard the USS Pathway to Space and introduces you to the format, the four courses, the five goals, 146 learning objectives, the crew, and the ship.

What's included

6 videos1 quiz

Chris and Dr. Valerio Ferme explore the inextricable connection with space and wonder to our journey to make sense of our existence and place in the cosmos.

What's included

10 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt

Chris and Dr. Erica Ellingson (CUB) take a tour of the Solar System and universe from the perspectives of size, scale and time. [CUB = University of Colorado Boulder]

What's included

10 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt

Chris and Dr. Kevin France (CUB/LASP) perform a basic overview of astrophysics and the tools used, such as the Hubble Space Telescope, to understand the cosmos and our place in it. [CUB = University of Colorado Boulder] [LASP = Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics]

What's included

10 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt

Chris, Dr. Paul Hayne (CUB/LASP), and Dr. Carolyn Crow (CUB) discuss discovering the cosmos through spacecraft missions that Go There, such as Apollo, New Horizons, and Juno. [CUB = University of Colorado Boulder] [LASP = Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics]

What's included

10 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt

Chris and Dr. Kristy Tiampo (CUB) discuss the study of Earth’s environment and other objects in the cosmos through remote sensing from space. [CUB = University of Colorado Boulder]

What's included

10 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt

Chris and Dr. Nick Schneider (CUB/LASP) discuss how remote sensing techniques used to study the Earth, along with spectroscopy, are applied to our solar system and beyond. [CUB = University of Colorado Boulder] [LASP = Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics]

What's included

10 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt

Chris and Dr. Dave Brain (CUB/LASP) discuss understanding Earth’s climate and environment through the comparison and study of other planets in our solar system. [CUB = University of Colorado Boulder] [LASP = Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics]

What's included

10 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt

Chris and Dr. Bruce Jakosky (LASP) perform a geological discussion of whether there could be life on other planets or moons in our solar system, or on any of the planets recently discovered orbiting other stars. [LASP = Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics]

What's included

10 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Chris Koehler
University of Colorado Boulder
4 Courses1,368 learners

