Getting There and Going Beyond

Chris Koehler

Instructor: Chris Koehler

What you'll learn

  • You will learn about the cosmos and your place in it, the ways we explore space, and how people and politics play a role in what we learn.

  • Plus you will learn how space influences everything in our world all while find your pathway to space.

There are 12 modules in this course

Chris and Dr. Brian Argrow (CUB) discuss a personal perspective of aeronautics, the emergence of automation and drones, and how these technologies are expanding the capabilities of Earth-observation systems. [CUB = University of Colorado Boulder]

What's included

9 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt

Chris and Dr. Gijs de Boer (CUB/NOAA) discover how aeronautics is expanding the capabilities of Earth-observation systems in space and on the ground using drones to better understand and explain our planet’s environment. [CUB = University of Colorado Boulder], [NOAA = National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration]

What's included

10 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt

Chris and Dr. Tom Woods (LASP) discuss an overview of suborbital balloon, plane, and rocket technology to study the region between the reach of aeronautics vehicles and spacecraft. [LASP = Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics]

What's included

10 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt

Chris and Mr. Dave Murrow (Lockheed Martin) cover the basics of launch vehicles from the types to the components to how they work and get spacecraft into space.

What's included

10 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt

Chris and Dr. Steve Nerem (CUB) discuss a basic overview of orbits, types and applications of orbits, Hohmann transfers, and gravity assists. [CUB = University of Colorado Boulder]

What's included

10 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt

Chris and Guests discuss a basic overview of the spacecraft design process, including mission design and systems engineering, along with the size and scope of these vehicles. [Dr. Nick Bradley (Jet Propulsion Laboratory), David Ferguson (SpaceX), and Jessica Brown Young (Lockheed Martin)]

What's included

9 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt

Chris and Guests discuss a basic overview of the numerous systems, their function, and cost that make up a spacecraft. [Bruce Davis (Redwire), Kamron Medina (Redwire), Paul Anderson (Lockheed Martin), Emily Brisnehan (Lockheed Martin), and Kathy Schimmels (Jet Propulsion Laboratory)]

What's included

9 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt

Chris and Guests discuss a basic overview of the numerous subsystems, their function, and cost that make up a spacecraft. [Dr. Jeff Ganley (Air Force Research Lab), Dr. Lee Jasper (Space Dynamics Lab), Kyle Kemble (Space Warfighting Analysis Center), Dr. Adam Pender (Lockheed Martin), and Jesse Austin (Jet Propulsion Laboratory)]

What's included

9 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt

Chris and Dr. Allie Anderson (CUB) take a deep dive into how space affects the human body and ways to mitigate these effects. [CUB = University of Colorado Boulder]

What's included

10 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt

Chris and Astronaut Jim Voss discuss the rationale behind and challenges with human space exploration from a real astronaut’s perspective.

What's included

9 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt

Chris and Astronaut Joe Tanner discuss the rationale behind and challenges with human space exploration from a real astronaut’s perspective.

What's included

8 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt

Chris and Astronaut Rick Hieb discuss the rationale behind and challenges with human space exploration from a real astronaut’s perspective.

What's included

8 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt

