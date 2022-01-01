Free
By learning about world history, you will gain insight into how countries and cultures have evolved over time. You can then use this knowledge to make predictions on how the world will continue to change and how best to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past. Learning about history can also deepen your appreciation for humanity's past accomplishments and help you understand your own cultural roots.
Learning about world history can prepare you for a career as a historical consultant, archivist, historical author, journalist, or professor. Historical consultants use their research skills and in-depth knowledge of past events to offer guidance and information to clients. Their clients may include artists, businesses, and people who are researching their own lineage. Archivists are responsible for researching, storing, and displaying artifacts and historical documents. These professionals often work in museums, libraries, or other facilities that collect and maintain historical records. Historical authors research historical events and present them as clear narratives. Authors aim to give readers unique insights and fresh perspectives on the past or argue in favor of a particular viewpoint. Journalists are tasked with reporting on recent events; however, a strong understanding of history allows them to put newer events into clearer context for audiences. Professors pass on their knowledge to students in colleges and universities. Professors may specialize in the history of a particular region or a specific time period.
Online courses on Coursera can help you learn about broad time periods in history or specific events. Some courses focus on consequential events, such as the French Revolution and the Holocaust. Others look at the long-term evolution of regions such as Egypt, Israel, and the American South. You can also find lessons that focus on historical shifts in art, war, politics, and language.