Università di Napoli Federico II
Global Politics
Università di Napoli Federico II

Global Politics

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

2,562 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Yves Schemeil

Instructor: Yves Schemeil

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

4.4

(22 reviews)

Beginner level
No prior experience required
11 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

10 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

This module presents an initial first exploration of the field of “Global Politics”. You will be introduced to global politics and the epistemological foundation of international studies, and you will understand the nature and components of the current international order, and the challenges relating to war, peace, and the steps towards the institutionalization of the world.

What's included

9 videos19 readings3 quizzes

This module presents the transition from a Society of States to a Society of the People. You will be introduced to the mechanisms which ensure the coexistence of incompatible political regimes, and learn more about how – and who – maintain order, exploring the main elements of military hegemony.

What's included

6 videos10 readings2 quizzes

This module explores the main new global challenges. You will learn about the reorganization and disorganization of the nation-State, and about the rise of disorder and its impact on states. You will then navigate the different global goods and the relative global harms, by analyzing the most basic features of interstate cooperation and the emergence of international non-governmental organizations.

What's included

6 videos7 readings2 quizzes

This module presents the main characteristics of intergovernmental organizations, and opens to scenarios in global politics. You will learn about the expansion and collaboration of Ios, as well as the most important characteristic of a network. Therefore, the module explores the conditions for an institutionalization of the world and the key elements of cosmopolitism.

What's included

9 videos9 readings3 quizzes

Instructor

Instructor ratings
5.0 (6 ratings)
Yves Schemeil
Università di Napoli Federico II
1 Course2,562 learners

Offered by

Università di Napoli Federico II

Recommended if you're interested in Governance and Society

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 22

4.4

22 reviews

  • 5 stars

    73.91%

  • 4 stars

    13.04%

  • 3 stars

    4.34%

  • 2 stars

    0%

  • 1 star

    8.69%

JS
5

Reviewed on Feb 5, 2024

View more reviews
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions