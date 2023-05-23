O.P. Jindal Global University
American Politics, Foreign Policy, and US-India Ties Specialization
O.P. Jindal Global University

American Politics, Foreign Policy, and US-India Ties Specialization

America and the World. You will be introduced to American Politics, Society, and History, and gain an understanding about international affairs.

Taught in English

Dr. Rajdeep Pakanati

Instructor: Dr. Rajdeep Pakanati

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.0

(6 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Describe American polity, culture, and society in interdisciplinary and historically informed ways.

  • Describe the origins of United States Foreign Policy and how history, domestic institutions, and trade have defined it.

  • Describe the scope and breadth of India-US relations focused on government-to-government interactions and through people-to-people contacts.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.0

(6 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from O.P. Jindal Global University
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Specialization - 3 course series

American Politics, Society, and History

Course 158 hours

What you'll learn

  • Describe American polity, culture, and society in interdisciplinary and historically informed ways.

  • Explain social factors like race, ethnicity, and gender in the US.

  • Demonstrate interpretive and analytical arguments clearly through discussions.

Skills you'll gain

Category: analytical thinking
Category: Cultural Awareness
Category: Polictal Knowledge

The Making of US Foreign Policy

Course 241 hours

What you'll learn

  • Describe the origins of United States Foreign Policy and how history, domestic institutions, and trade have defined it.

  • Analyze American foreign policy and its impact on the world order.

  • Demonstrate interpretive and analytical arguments clearly through discussions.

Skills you'll gain

Category: analytical thinking
Category: Polictal Knowledge

India-US Relations: Geopolitics, Culture, and Business

Course 333 hours

What you'll learn

  • Describe the scope and breadth of India-US relations focused on government-to-government interactions and through people-to-people contacts.

  • Describe the nuances of US-India relations and the development of the relations over the years.

  • Identify the multiple stakeholders in the India-US relationship—businesses, think tanks, academia, diaspora, popular culture, etc.

  • Demonstrate interpretive and analytical arguments clearly through discussions.

Skills you'll gain

Category: analytical thinking
Category: Cultural Awareness
Category: Polictal Knowledge

Instructor

Dr. Rajdeep Pakanati
O.P. Jindal Global University
4 Courses1,555 learners

Offered by

O.P. Jindal Global University

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions