This specialization is intended for people interested in politics and international affairs. You will learn about the United States and how its history, culture, politics, and foreign policy leave a significant impact on the world. You will also gain insights into US-India relations - which is the most important bilateral relationship among democracies of the world.
Applied Learning Project
Learners will be required to complete the formative assessments in each module, auto-graded quiz questions at the end of each week, and five discussion prompts, which will guide and support learning, deepen their understanding of new concepts, and measure their progress toward the learning objectives.