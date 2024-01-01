Dr. Rajdeep Pakanati is an Associate Professor in the Jindal School of International Affairs, OP Jindal Global University. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Sciences from Kakatiya University (India), a Master’s degree in Politics and International Relations and an M.Phil. degree in International Law from Jawaharlal Nehru University (India). He has also earned a Master’s degree and Ph.D. in Political Science and International Relations at the University of Delaware (United States). His research focus is on issues pertaining to transparency and accountability like the Right to Information. He also examines the role of India and China in International Relations and takes a keen interest in Public International Law.