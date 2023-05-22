Welcome to the American Politics, Society, and History course! This course seeks to provide learners with a comprehensive understanding of American history, politics, society, and culture. The United States has been a beacon in the international community as a constitutional liberal democracy. Through this course, you will gain insight into the historical evolution of the US from a constitutional perspective and provide an overview of the government in the US. You will also look at how critical social factors like race, ethnicity, and gender inform the evolution of American society. You will further look at what American culture is and how it is constantly evolving over time.
Describe American polity, culture, and society in interdisciplinary and historically informed ways.
Explain social factors like race, ethnicity, and gender in the US.
Demonstrate interpretive and analytical arguments clearly through discussions.
There are 5 modules in this course
In this module, you will explore the roots of the US liberal constitutional order and its core functions and impact around the world. With the first written constitution in the world, every written constitution is a child of the US constitution in a limited sense. This heritage is most pronounced in democracies with a common-law tradition. The US itself inherited both the common law and the roots of its liberal order from Britain and has passed on and shared that tradition. India’s founding generation was very mindful of US’ experience in drafting the Indian constitution. This module also considers the elements of that liberal constitutional order in the US and India, and in other countries around this region. This tradition is not without failings, and the module assesses the life of this constitutional order and its capacity to meet its many challenges.
In this module, you will learn about the key tenets of American democracy by looking at the US Constitution that enshrines a federal structure of the government and protects the civil liberties and civil rights of the people. The module also analyzes the functioning of the American government by looking at how public opinion and interest groups shape the American political system and the role played by the political parties during campaigns and elections. You will also gain an insight into the functioning of the four political institutions–the Congress, the Presidency, the Bureaucracy, and the Judiciary. Finally, the module also analyzes the foreign and defense policymaking of the United States.
In this module, you will learn about the history of race relations in the United States emphasizing the experience of Black Americans. The module starts with an overview of the enslavement of Black Americans and how even today, there is a struggle to dismantle systemic racism. You will also learn about the Civil Rights movement in the 1950s and 1960s when enormous turmoil erupted, but at the same time, many historic gains were made. The module also focuses on key leaders such as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Malcolm X. You will analyze landmark court decisions and legislative achievements and gain insight into the Civil Rights movement’s successes, tactics, personalities, and its seismic impact on the American society. Besides that, the module discusses the stubborn persistence of racial discrimination and systemic bias, how that led to the murder of George Floyd in 2020, and the country’s explosive reaction to his death. Lastly, you will also learn about the many different racial and ethnic communities in the United States and how that diversity significantly strengthens to American society.
In this module, you will learn about the history of gender in America with a specific focus on women in America from the pre-colonial period to the turn of the 20th and the 21st century. The module also analyzes the significant cultural, economic, and political developments that shaped the lives of American women. You will also gain an insight into the ways that gender constructions, gendered social norms, and gendered laws have affected American women.
In this module, you will learn how the US can sometimes be called a melting pot, where different cultures from around the world come together, mix, and create something brand new. But on the other hand, America can be described as not a singular culture, but more like a quilt where different groups and practices are stitched together but wholly different. You will further learn that whatever it may be, one thing that cannot be denied is the role that American culture—literature, music, film, art, and more has had on the world. This module will cover the complexities of American culture or cultures, the large influences from often marginalized Americans have had on everything from rock and roll to the unique American spirituality, and the role that individuality and legacy have played in creating American culture.
