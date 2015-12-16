About this Course

5,845 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Yale University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(3,173 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Welcome!

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 26 min), 7 readings
1 hour to complete

In the Beginning

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 46 min)
1 hour to complete

New Rules for a New World

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 46 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Congressional Powers

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 46 min)
1 hour to complete

America's First Officer

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 48 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Presidential Powers

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 47 min)
2 hours to complete

Judges and Juries

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 53 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

States and Territories

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 50 min)
1 hour to complete

The Law of the Land

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 44 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM AMERICA'S WRITTEN CONSTITUTION

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder