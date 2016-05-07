About this Course

15,976 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 24 min), 7 readings
1 hour to complete

Heeding the Deed

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 46 min)
1 hour to complete

Reading Between the Lines

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 50 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Hearing the People

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 49 min)
1 hour to complete

Confronting Modern Case Law

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 59 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Putting Precedent in its Place

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 49 min)
2 hours to complete

Honoring the Icons

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 51 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Remembering the Ladies

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 49 min)
1 hour to complete

Following Washington's Lead

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 44 min)

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

