WL
Sep 18, 2017
This is an exceptional course taught by a masterful constitutional scholar. I highly recommend it to anyone seeking to learn more about America's Unwritten Constitution and its
BA
May 13, 2021
Exceptionally amazing course, gives insights to the constitution between the lines, helps understand the philosophy behind the laws which will govern the great nation! :)
By Mary L R•
May 11, 2016
Hard to grasp the complexity of what we call our Constitution, and the professor goes a long way to stretch a student's thinking that far. So kindly done, too.
By JoAnne E R•
Jul 4, 2017
I enjoyed this course, I found it quite thought provoking. The major problem is not the Professor or the Teacher Assistant's fault. Some of the Reviewer's use this venue to cause other worthy students to have low grades, I have discovered that such Reviewers do not read the essays, yet, they grade the essay by giving the student low marks. This practice is not acceptable at Yale University. To do such to a fellow student is not honorable, and should be reported to the Professor each time. I love taking courses with this Professor. If possible, I shall continue to take courses from him in the future.
By Morris A•
Aug 13, 2016
The videos and lectures were fine, but there seemed to be a lot missing from this course. The discussion boards were empty and the reliance on peer reviewed papers left a little to be desired. There could have been more instruction given on how to grade.
By Pamela E M•
Oct 7, 2016
The information was interesting but sort of long. In fact, I started this so long ago that I don't remember most of what was said, only that it was long. I did enjoy the first course, America's Written Constitution but someone was paying attention then and it was on the older format so it was better. I rate the course so poorly, however, because of the total lack of staff involvement and the worthless peer review papers. I have a huge problem with the peer review process. It is of no value and should be banned. Be that as it may, however, it takes weeks to get reviews and there is NO ONE FROM THE COURSE STAFF PAYING ANY ATTENTION TO THE COURSE!! There is not one posting from course staff in the forums. There has been no response to any of the so called, "comment on this assignment" messages I've been leaving since JULY. There has been no response to an e-mail, supposedly sent to the instructor on my behalf by the Coursera help desk weeks ago. It is obvious that the instructor has abandoned this course. If no one is going to pay attention to it, it should be taken down. If you just want the information, watch the videos but don't expect anything else, including any response whatsoever from this course. I've wasted too much time on this. I'm done.
By Joshua L•
Jan 28, 2021
A course that's very detailed and descriptive. Gives a clear broad understanding of the Constitution and allows you to read not only the document but beyond the document and between the lines. As a student who has applied to the University of Maryland and who wants to be a Supreme Court Justice one day, I can without a doubt say that this course set precedent for students who are interested in the Constitution. Additionally, I love to read Supreme Court cases and analyze them so this course essentially is helping me better understand those cases. I recommend it to anyone who's interested in Constitutional Law and to read Professor Amar's book "America's Unwritten Constitution" which I have purchased and started reading recently.
By Veola J C•
Apr 4, 2021
Professor Amar is beyond Phenomenal!! I thoroughly enjoyed every videotaped lecture, the essay assignments, and the Peer Reviews in the America's Unwritten Constitution course. Professor Amar is an Extremely Knowledgeable Legal Scholar, and I'm honored to have been one of his students. In fact, I am looking forward to beginning another learning journey with the America's Written Constitution course, this coming week, with Professor Amar. If you're interested in or just curious about the Constitution (Written or Unwritten) of the United States, I highly recommend taking both of Professor Amar's courses about the U.S. Constitution. You Will Not Regret It!
By Christian K•
Jan 2, 2018
Extremely satisfied with the Coursera experience; what a wonderful resource. More importantly, Professor Amar's material is fascinating for those interested in law, government, history, and civics. His class, as well his book "The Unwritten Constitution," are both extremely engaging and encourage a new generation of legal thinkers more mindful than ever of the past as a whole. Looking forward to enrolling in "America's Constitution: A Biography."
By John J S•
May 11, 2020
I am not a lawyer or an academic but, by the time I finished the coursework, my conversation regarding the fundamentals of constitutional law had been raised exponentially. This was just plain fun...intellectually stimulating, thought provoking, and a great way to re-visit those things that describe and inform the American way of life. Thank you for the opportunity to partake.
By Maartje V M•
Jan 6, 2021
I have learned an incredible amount. And not only with regard to the American Constitution, but also the American (political) history. I would definitely recommend it to students who want to learn more about the USA. And I would also recommend to read the book written by professor Amar to get an even better insight.
By Linda S•
Apr 25, 2020
I have never before been drawn into a law lecture like Professor Amar's. You were meant to be a law professor. None of my law school experience was like this, so I continued to learn on my own! I bought your book as well! Thank for for the free course as I still have law school loans to pay.
By Jen H•
Dec 27, 2019
I loved these lectures. Unlike those horrible high school classes which were strictly about memorizing facts, these lectures were all about the how and why. I liked it so much I went looking for another course by the same professor. America's Written Constitution was good too.
By Sanyam A•
Jun 16, 2020
Fantastic Course. Professor Amar explains everything in an extremely coherent manner. After finishing this course, I am taking a gargantuan knowledge of the American unwritten constitution and the fundamentals of the Judiciary. I would recommend it to all the law students.
By Peter V•
Nov 11, 2020
I thought I understood the Constitution better than the next guy, but I learned so much. This course and its companion, "The Written Constitution," will make anyone more skilled at understanding our government and its sometimes precarious foundations. Anyone.
By Sabina F•
Aug 6, 2020
Despite I´m not an american citizen i really enjoyed the course. Thank you professor Amar for all the knowledge shared with us. And thank you coursera and yale online for giving me financial aid. :) I totally recommend to everybody this course.
By René H•
Oct 5, 2019
Excellent course. Easy to understand, full of history an real cases that gives a different perspective to the constitution. Profesor Amal make's it seem so easy, his simple use of language and examples makes this course more practic then theory
By Catherine L•
Dec 27, 2017
This is a course everyone in the US needs to take to gain a much better perspective on our Constitution and what it means to have and to hold a democracy. I have already recommended it to friends and acquaintances. Thank you, Professor Amar!
By Theo J•
Apr 29, 2016
This is a great and really interesting course. I am a non-US lawyer trained in the Common Law English legal tradition and thus, it is quite refreshing for me to 'get my feet wet' in a slightly different but not totally dissimilar legal system.
By melissa j•
Feb 12, 2016
Excellent course! I enjoyed the lectures and writing assignments and it was a good introduction to Constitutional Law. I also took Part 1 of this course. Thanks to Yale, Coursera, and Professor Amar for making this available online.
By Dunyamali B•
Jun 3, 2017
Thanks for perfect course my dearest Coursera. The course is better especially for future lawyers, social science students, and legal workers. Professor Amar is the best with his laconic speech, pedagogic skills, and knowledge..
By José D C S•
Sep 17, 2019
Es un curso con una muy buena calidad, aprendes mucho y el nivel de exigencia de impulsa a trabajar bastante aplicando los conocimientos de las excelentes explicaciones que dan los profesores de YALE. Recomiendo mucho el curso.
By Stephen B•
Jun 28, 2017
I enjoyed this course very much. I look forward to taking the first part of this course in the near future. Thanks for your insights, Prof. Amar. They are particularly appreciated at this particular time in our history.
By Kiley•
Aug 18, 2020
This was much more engaging and fascinating then the first part of the course, and the professor really dove beyond the written Constitution to examine modern implications of case law, American life, and more.
By Julika M B•
May 22, 2021
I learned so much about how our country's laws were founded and continue to unfold. Most importantly, I have faith in our countries inherent desire for justice and equity. There is hope for the future.
By Maria S•
Oct 11, 2016
It's always interesting to read between the lines and go beyond a text and especially the Constitution! A big thank you to Professor Amar and Coursera for making this available to us!
By William W L•
Sep 19, 2017
