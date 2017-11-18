About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English
University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome - Let's Get Started

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 15 min), 3 readings
3 hours to complete

Lecture 1 - Why the Constitution?

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 73 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Lecture 2 - The Federal Judicial Power

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 112 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Lecture 3 - The Federal Legislative Power

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 130 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Lecture 4 - The Federal Executive Power

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 69 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CHEMERINSKY ON CONSTITUTIONAL LAW - THE STRUCTURE OF GOVERNMENT

Frequently Asked Questions

