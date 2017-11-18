This course will highlight the construction and interpretation of the U.S. Constitution through the centuries. You'll learn the history behind the Constitution, cases that formed important precedent, and how changes in interpretation have been dependent on shifts in cultural and political climate as well as the composition of the Supreme Court.
Chemerinsky on Constitutional Law - The Structure of GovernmentUniversity of California, Irvine
University of California, Irvine
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome - Let's Get Started
Lecture 1 - Why the Constitution?
In this module, we'll examine two facets of the critical question, "Why the Constitution?" First we'll answer the question, "what functions does the Constitution perform?" We'll then consider the question, "why achieve these functions in the form of a written Constitution?"
Lecture 2 - The Federal Judicial Power
What is the authority of judicial review? Why is it important? If the federal judiciary can declare a statute or action unconstitutional, what checks are there on this power? These are several of the questions we will endeavor to answer in this module.
Lecture 3 - The Federal Legislative Power
In this module we will consider three major questions: 1.How did McCullough vs. Maryland shape the power of the legislature? 2. What are the major powers of the Congress under the Constitution? 3. To what extent do states limit the power of the Congress?
Lecture 4 - The Federal Executive Power
The central questions in this module are: 1. When can a president act without express Constitutional or Congressional authority? 2. What are the Constitutional problems posed by the federal administrative agencies? 3. What is the authority of the President with regard to foreign policy?
Reviews
Chermerinsky's classes were the best that I have taken. Very interactive and the fellow students really participated which made the class worth attending.
There is only one Chemerinsky on Con Law, and he's Dean of Berkeley Law now!
Very Interesting course and provides a good understanding of the US constitution
My only regret regrading this course is that the discussion about Bill of Rights is not the part of the same session. Other than that, it's been superb.
