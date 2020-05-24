SF
Apr 9, 2020
Chermerinsky's classes were the best that I have taken. Very interactive and the fellow students really participated which made the class worth attending.
BP
Sep 19, 2018
See my notes from part 2 of this course. Excellent course from a very experienced attorney and professor.
By Paul B•
May 24, 2020
The instructor has a decidedly strange view of "rights." Items he cites as "rights" are political constructs by his particular political view. There is no "right" to contraception, unless it is codified in law. IF that is the case, then it is not a right. IF a government can grant your "right" it most certainly remove that "right" should the political winds change. I was hoping to see a more balanced view, even given the political leaning of the University of California system. Fortunately, I paid nothing for this course and I got exactly what I paid for.
By Kat B•
Apr 7, 2017
I loved this course. Professor Chemerinsky did an amazing job making this course easy to understand. He provided real court examples after he explained the concept of the law. I strongly recommend this course of you are trying to get a basic understanding of constitutional law.
By BRIAN K C C A A A A A A•
Sep 11, 2020
Professor Chemerinsky has conducted a thorough, well prepared, focused and fun review of top Constitutional issues in a top shelf fashion. He makes strong use of audio visual aids, as well as examples from real life situations and real life social and political scenarios. His analysis of Supreme Court cases are a journalist's delight. Why do I write that? I write that because that are anecdotally rich and contain sound bites that are clearly easy to remember. I highly recommend this course. Well done!!
By Marat P M•
Jan 27, 2017
The profesor Chemerinsky, is one of the most brilliant stars on the constellation of the Constitutional Law.
By Hilde K•
Jan 25, 2017
This course was extremely interesting and well presented. I fully intend to take Part 2 of the course.
By Пагава Т Л•
Jul 18, 2020
Overall, the course was interesting. However, there are a number of disadvantages that affected the course assessment. Firstly, there is no forum where you can ask fellow students to check my work. This would help to complete the course faster. Secondly, it takes a very long time to check the work, for a very long time I did not have the opportunity to check the work of other students. This prevented me from getting the certificate earlier.
By valorie h•
Oct 18, 2021
Wish I could give this course a 10! Such an informative course and Dr. Chemerinsky is so passionate about his "passion". You will learn a lot about our government and what it can and cannot do. The Supreme Court cases he explains are fascinating. Supreme Court Justices have to be "uber" intelligent! The companion course (Individual Rights and Liberties) is also a fabulous course.
By Joshua L•
Mar 13, 2021
I absolutely loved this course as well as Individual Rights and Liberties. Very detailed and it helped me understand the structure of government much better. The information presented was truly remarkable and I made several notes. I recommend it to anyone who's interested in law school, government, politics, etc.
By Sara R•
Aug 3, 2020
This is an awesome course. The lectures are extremely well organized, it is so easy to take notes and follow the information given. The instructor is awesome!!! This is just as good if not better than any Constitutional Law course you would take at university.
By Susan F•
Apr 9, 2020
By Bill P•
Sep 20, 2018
By Adam B•
Aug 13, 2020
i learned a lot about the constitution through this class and i am looking forward to taking part two.
By Rebecca C•
Jan 26, 2017
I found the course challenging, the paper topics inventive and the quizzes straightforward.
By MIBIN M M 1•
Aug 13, 2020
Very Interesting course and provides a good understanding of the US constitution
By Dominic F•
Nov 29, 2017
There is only one Chemerinsky on Con Law, and he's Dean of Berkeley Law now!
By Emilio R P•
Jun 16, 2020
Great course! Professor Chemerinsky is a great at teaching :)
By Gregory M G P•
Nov 30, 2020
Excellent! Simply excellent!
By AJALAADEBOWALE I F•
Aug 10, 2020
This course is superb.
By Tracy S•
Jan 4, 2021
Hard but great course
By Dr. A B•
May 8, 2020
wonderful experience
By cmt. s•
Oct 28, 2018
good teaching style
By Juan A P L•
May 6, 2020
Excellent course!
By Olabode o•
Jul 11, 2020
good!
By Nadia M•
Jan 19, 2022
while this is a good course, if your are a middle/high school student the assignments will be very difficult and the lectures will be hard to understand.
By Salome C•
Nov 19, 2017
My only regret regrading this course is that the discussion about Bill of Rights is not the part of the same session. Other than that, it's been superb.