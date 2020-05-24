Chevron Left
Back to Chemerinsky on Constitutional Law - The Structure of Government

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Chemerinsky on Constitutional Law - The Structure of Government by University of California, Irvine

4.8
stars
82 ratings
25 reviews

About the Course

This course will highlight the construction and interpretation of the U.S. Constitution through the centuries. You'll learn the history behind the Constitution, cases that formed important precedent, and how changes in interpretation have been dependent on shifts in cultural and political climate as well as the composition of the Supreme Court. We'll start with an overview of the Constitution where we'll consider questions such as "Why the Constitution?" and "What function does the Constitution serve?" Next we'll examine how the Constitution and its subsequent interpretation established the powers of the federal, legislative, and judicial branches of government and allocated powers to the states. Join me as we look at the questions both raised and answered by the Constitution and those that interpret it! By the end of this course, you should be able to: - Describe how the structure of the United States government has been shaped by both the text of the Constitution and by subsequent interpretation and practice of political actors in all branches of government - Illustrate compromises found in the Constitution by citing examples and historic background - Articulate the importance of key cases such as Marbury v. Madison, McCullough v. Maryland, and Lochner v. New York - Explain how the outcome of cases is often dependent upon the current cultural and political climate as well as the composition of the court by citing particular cases and important shifts in the court's jurisprudence - Assess the relative suitability of various approaches to constitutional interpretation and analysis...

Top reviews

SF

Apr 9, 2020

Chermerinsky's classes were the best that I have taken. Very interactive and the fellow students really participated which made the class worth attending.

BP

Sep 19, 2018

See my notes from part 2 of this course. Excellent course from a very experienced attorney and professor.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 25 Reviews for Chemerinsky on Constitutional Law - The Structure of Government

By Paul B

May 24, 2020

The instructor has a decidedly strange view of "rights." Items he cites as "rights" are political constructs by his particular political view. There is no "right" to contraception, unless it is codified in law. IF that is the case, then it is not a right. IF a government can grant your "right" it most certainly remove that "right" should the political winds change. I was hoping to see a more balanced view, even given the political leaning of the University of California system. Fortunately, I paid nothing for this course and I got exactly what I paid for.

By Kat B

Apr 7, 2017

I loved this course. Professor Chemerinsky did an amazing job making this course easy to understand. He provided real court examples after he explained the concept of the law. I strongly recommend this course of you are trying to get a basic understanding of constitutional law.

By BRIAN K C C A A A A A A

Sep 11, 2020

Professor Chemerinsky has conducted a thorough, well prepared, focused and fun review of top Constitutional issues in a top shelf fashion. He makes strong use of audio visual aids, as well as examples from real life situations and real life social and political scenarios. His analysis of Supreme Court cases are a journalist's delight. Why do I write that? I write that because that are anecdotally rich and contain sound bites that are clearly easy to remember. I highly recommend this course. Well done!!

By Marat P M

Jan 27, 2017

The profesor Chemerinsky, is one of the most brilliant stars on the constellation of the Constitutional Law.

By Hilde K

Jan 25, 2017

This course was extremely interesting and well presented. I fully intend to take Part 2 of the course.

By Пагава Т Л

Jul 18, 2020

Overall, the course was interesting. However, there are a number of disadvantages that affected the course assessment. Firstly, there is no forum where you can ask fellow students to check my work. This would help to complete the course faster. Secondly, it takes a very long time to check the work, for a very long time I did not have the opportunity to check the work of other students. This prevented me from getting the certificate earlier.

By valorie h

Oct 18, 2021

Wish I could give this course a 10! Such an informative course and Dr. Chemerinsky is so passionate about his "passion". You will learn a lot about our government and what it can and cannot do. The Supreme Court cases he explains are fascinating. Supreme Court Justices have to be "uber" intelligent! The companion course (Individual Rights and Liberties) is also a fabulous course.

By Joshua L

Mar 13, 2021

I absolutely loved this course as well as Individual Rights and Liberties. Very detailed and it helped me understand the structure of government much better. The information presented was truly remarkable and I made several notes. I recommend it to anyone who's interested in law school, government, politics, etc.

By Sara R

Aug 3, 2020

This is an awesome course. The lectures are extremely well organized, it is so easy to take notes and follow the information given. The instructor is awesome!!! This is just as good if not better than any Constitutional Law course you would take at university.

By Susan F

Apr 9, 2020

Chermerinsky's classes were the best that I have taken. Very interactive and the fellow students really participated which made the class worth attending.

By Bill P

Sep 20, 2018

See my notes from part 2 of this course. Excellent course from a very experienced attorney and professor.

By Adam B

Aug 13, 2020

i learned a lot about the constitution through this class and i am looking forward to taking part two.

By Rebecca C

Jan 26, 2017

I found the course challenging, the paper topics inventive and the quizzes straightforward.

By MIBIN M M 1

Aug 13, 2020

Very Interesting course and provides a good understanding of the US constitution

By Dominic F

Nov 29, 2017

There is only one Chemerinsky on Con Law, and he's Dean of Berkeley Law now!

By Emilio R P

Jun 16, 2020

Great course! Professor Chemerinsky is a great at teaching :)

By Gregory M G P

Nov 30, 2020

Excellent! Simply excellent!

By AJALAADEBOWALE I F

Aug 10, 2020

This course is superb.

By Tracy S

Jan 4, 2021

Hard but great course

By Dr. A B

May 8, 2020

wonderful experience

By cmt. s

Oct 28, 2018

good teaching style

By Juan A P L

May 6, 2020

Excellent course!

By Olabode o

Jul 11, 2020

good!

By Nadia M

Jan 19, 2022

while this is a good course, if your are a middle/high school student the assignments will be very difficult and the lectures will be hard to understand.

By Salome C

Nov 19, 2017

My only regret regrading this course is that the discussion about Bill of Rights is not the part of the same session. Other than that, it's been superb.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder