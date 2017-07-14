About this Course

3,652 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome - Let's Get Started

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 3 readings
2 hours to complete

Lecture 6 (in the series) - The Structure of the Constitution's Protection of Individual Liberties

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Lecture 7 (in the series) - Individual Liberties

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 127 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Lecture 8 (in the series) - Equal Protection

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 111 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Lecture 9 (in the series) - The First Amendment: Expression

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 67 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CHEMERINSKY ON CONSTITUTIONAL LAW – INDIVIDUAL RIGHTS AND LIBERTIES

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder