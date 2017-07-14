Chemerinsky on Constitutional Law: Individual Rights and Liberties will highlight the construction and interpretation of the U.S. Constitution through the centuries with an emphasis on protections of individual liberties and the evolution of equal protection. You'll learn the history behind the Constitution, cases that formed important precedent, and how changes in interpretation have been dependent on shifts in cultural and political climate as well as the composition of the Supreme Court.
Chemerinsky on Constitutional Law – Individual Rights and LibertiesUniversity of California, Irvine
About this Course
Offered by
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome - Let's Get Started
Lecture 6 (in the series) - The Structure of the Constitution's Protection of Individual Liberties
How are individual rights protected? In this module we’ll take a look at three of the structures that protect our individual liberties: the state action doctrine, the application of the bill of rights to the states, and the levels of scrutiny principle.
Lecture 7 (in the series) - Individual Liberties
What rights are enumerated in the Constitution? How has the court's understanding and protection of these rights evolved? In this lecture we'll become familiar with the rights that are both specifically enumerated and implied by the text of the Constitution.
Lecture 8 (in the series) - Equal Protection
In this module we’ll examine how equal protection has been applied to different suspect classifications such as race, gender, citizenship, and more. In addition, we will consider how the court has used levels of scrutiny in order to determine when the government can permissibly discriminate based upon suspect classifications.
Lecture 9 (in the series) - The First Amendment: Expression
Why is freedom of speech protected as a fundamental right? What is its importance? In this module we’ll review four possible answers to this question. We’ll also examine the basic principles that guide the Supreme Court’s methodology when examining questions of free speech. Finally, we’ll take a look at the types of speech that have not been traditionally protected and the limitations that can be imposed on where protected forms of speech can be exercised.
Reviews
- 5 stars92.75%
- 4 stars5.79%
- 3 stars1.44%
TOP REVIEWS FROM CHEMERINSKY ON CONSTITUTIONAL LAW – INDIVIDUAL RIGHTS AND LIBERTIES
Chermerinsky's classes were the best that I have taken. Very interactive and the fellow students really participated which made the class worth attending.
Fantastic course. Interesting subject and great lecturer. I learned a lot and would take any course from Dr. Chemerinsky.
Very informative and told in a very easy way. The professor is excellent to show examples and explain points so the meaning of the Constitution becomes less difficult to understand
Erwin is an experienced professor who has a way with the law. He explains in a way that would be easy for a lay person to understand. I hope to learn with him again in the future.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.