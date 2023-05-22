University of Michigan
Tobacco & Nicotine: Public Health, Science, Policy, and Law
University of Michigan

Tobacco & Nicotine: Public Health, Science, Policy, and Law

Taught in English

Cliff Douglas

Instructor: Cliff Douglas

What you'll learn

  • Understand the history of smoking and other tobacco/nicotine use; individual and public health impact; and tobacco use trends in key populations

  • Learn how smoking came to be and remains the leading preventable cause of death despite one of the most successful public health efforts in history

  • Explore the complex history of legal and regulatory challenges in a rapidly changing market, and how they continue to shape the landscape today

There are 7 modules in this course

This module provides an overview of the history and current state of the tobacco epidemic. You will learn about the health effects of both combustible and non-combustible tobacco and nicotine products, the causes of smoking, and key trends in cigarette and other tobacco/nicotine product use.

8 videos10 readings2 discussion prompts

This module describes the strategies and tactics used by the tobacco industry that created and continue to perpetuate the smoking epidemic, and it also begins to explore the complexities of contemporary and potential future relationships between the public health community and the tobacco industry.

8 videos7 readings1 quiz

This module introduces the major aspects of tobacco control policy interventions and their effects on tobacco consumption and health historically, in addition to newer policy approaches. You will learn about non-governmental policy interventions, state and federal level policy, and global policy as they relate to tobacco control, and you will understand the importance of considering unintended consequences of policy interventions.

5 videos13 readings1 discussion prompt

This module provides a look into the legal strategies pursued to address the tobacco industry's impact on U.S. public health, covering the period of the 1950s to 2020 and beyond. Lectures and interviews provide first hand accounts of this fascinating and ongoing pursuit.

6 videos4 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

This module explores the concept of harm reduction as it relates to tobacco control and encourages you to think critically about the controversies that have been raise in this ongoing debate. You will learn about alternative products and where they fall on the continuum of risk, issues of adult cessation and youth initiation, and some potential paths forward in terms of policy.

6 videos8 readings1 discussion prompt

This module provides an overview of modeling and its role in tobacco policy and tobacco regulatory science with a focus on the U.S. federal policy context. Three examples of how modeling has been used in this field are covered: menthol cigarette bans, youth nicotine use, and forecasting future smoking prevalence.

8 videos6 readings1 quiz

This module describes the overall tobacco landscape, both in the U.S. and globally, and how tobacco control may look in the coming decades. Additionally, you will consider the "tobacco endgame" and complete a Peer Review assignment which allows you to choose an endgame strategy and analyze it. Finally, you will reflect on the issues within tobacco control that have been highlighted throughout this course.

5 videos4 readings1 peer review

Cliff Douglas
University of Michigan
1 Course590 learners

University of Michigan

