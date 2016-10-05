About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
Tel Aviv University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Israeli Society: The First Years 1948-1967

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 51 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week 2

3 hours to complete

Israel, Between War and Peace 1967-1979

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 87 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week 3

2 hours to complete

Israel - A Society in transition 1977-1995

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 65 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week 4

3 hours to complete

Changing Identity

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 55 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

