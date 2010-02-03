About this Course

3,428 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 30 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 30 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California, Santa Cruz

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(3,827 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Who were the Jews?

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 161 min), 7 readings
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Prelude to the Holocaust

4 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 231 min), 1 reading
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Rise of the Nazis

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 173 min), 7 readings
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Beginnings of war

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 188 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM THE HOLOCAUST: THE DESTRUCTION OF EUROPEAN JEWRY

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder