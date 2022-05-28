About this Course

Intermediate Level

This course is intended for those with a basic background on the Holocaust.

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • The rise of Nazi party to power and the development of anti-Jewish policy until the outbreak of the war

  • The establishment of the ghettos and the daily life within them

  • The development and implementation of the "Final Solution"

  • The development of antisemitism throughout the ages and its expressions

Instructors

Offered by

Yad Vashem

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Nazi Germany: 1933-1939

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 87 min), 9 readings
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

The Outbreak of World War II and Anti-Jewish Policies, 1939-1941

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 108 min), 6 readings
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

The Formulation and Implementation of the "Final Solution", 1941-1945

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 103 min), 4 readings
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

The Image of "the Jew" in Nazi Antisemitism - Visuals and Typology

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 59 min), 8 readings

