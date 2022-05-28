The Holocaust - what do we know about it and what more can we learn? This course provides a broad and in-depth look at central topics relating to the history of the Holocaust. It examines the events and processes that took place during these earth-shattering years through new and thought-provoking perspectives.
This course is intended for those with a basic background on the Holocaust.
The rise of Nazi party to power and the development of anti-Jewish policy until the outbreak of the war
The establishment of the ghettos and the daily life within them
The development and implementation of the "Final Solution"
The development of antisemitism throughout the ages and its expressions
Yad Vashem
Yad Vashem, the world Holocaust remembrance center, stands resolute in its dedication to Holocaust education, remembrance, documentation and research. Located on the Mount of Remembrance in Jerusalem, Yad Vashem continues to develop advanced educational tools and utilize cutting-edge technology in order to bring its world-class research facilities, flourishing archives, groundbreaking educational initiatives and steadfast commitment to Shoah remembrance to an ever-growing global audience.
Nazi Germany: 1933-1939
In this chapter, the first of the course, we will learn together with Professor Guy Meron about Nazi Germany between 1933-1939. The chapter begins with an overview of the state of European Jewry during the interwar years. It will explore the fall of the Weimar Republic and the rise of the Nazi regime to power, as well as the implementation of anti-Jewish policies until the outbreak of World War II in 1939.
The Outbreak of World War II and Anti-Jewish Policies, 1939-1941
Under the direction of Professor Dan Michman, this chapter will focus on Nazi Germany's anti-Jewish policies, from the outbreak of the war until 1941. We will identify different regime patterns in countries under German occupation and their anti-Jewish policies. We will also learn about the so-called "Jewish Council" (Judenrat), the establishment of ghettos and the lives of Jews within and outside of them during the Holocaust.
The Formulation and Implementation of the "Final Solution", 1941-1945
Together with Dr David Silberklang, in this chapter, we will discuss the formulation and implementation of the "Final Solution". Dr Silberklang will explain different historiographical approaches to the development of the "Final Solution", will discuss Germany's invasion of the Soviet Union and the beginning of the mass murders. We will also explore the establishment of the death camps, as well as the life of prisoners in the various camps.
The Image of "the Jew" in Nazi Antisemitism - Visuals and Typology
In this chapter, Dr Robert Rosett will describe the development of antisemitism throughout the ages and the evolution of the image of the Jewish figure within it. We will explore modern, political and racial antisemitism in the 19th century, as well as Nazi ideology.
