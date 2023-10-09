Yad Vashem
The Holocaust through the Perspective of Primary Sources
Yad Vashem

The Holocaust through the Perspective of Primary Sources

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Dr. Yossi Kugler

Instructor: Dr. Yossi Kugler

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Intermediate level
Some related experience required
9 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 6 modules in this course

Welcome to the online course "'It Must All Be Recorded Without a Single Fact Left Out': The Holocaust through the Perspective of Primary Sources" for EHRI, the European Holocaust Research Infrastructure. Yad Vashem is one of 26 EHRI partners, and tasked with creating and operating the course. In this first short week, we will introduce the subject of Holocaust research and study using primary sources, including some of the main issues within this domain.

What's included

4 videos4 readings2 discussion prompts

This week, we will learn about researching and studying the Holocaust using diaries as unique historical sources. We will demonstrate these through the diaries of Adam Czerniakow and Emanuel Ringelblum, among others.

What's included

13 videos1 reading2 discussion prompts

This week, we will learn about the use of photographs and images as tools in documenting and commemorating the Holocaust, and as historical sources, through the photographs of two photographers active in the Lodz Ghetto: Walter Genevein, a Nazi official, and Mendel Grossman, a Jew incarcerated in the ghetto.

What's included

6 videos2 readings2 discussion prompts

This week, we will learn about researching and studying the Holocaust using German bureaucratic sources. We will focus on four German bureaucratic source types relating to specific aspects and stages of the Holocaust: Situation Reports; documents on the confiscation of Jewish property; Einsatzgruppen reports; and documents on the deportation process.

What's included

12 videos2 readings1 discussion prompt

This week, we will learn about researching and studying the Holocaust using personal letters written immediately after liberation. We will examine such letters' significance in Holocaust research and studies, the motives of their writers, and their main themes.

What's included

8 videos2 readings1 discussion prompt

This week, we will learn about researching and studying the Holocaust using testimonies of survivors. These testimonies include early accounts submitted closer to the time of the events themselves, as well as later ones. We will explore questions and arguments regarding the use of testimonies as historical sources, their significance, and the invaluable perspective they offer, especially concerning topics where other source types are lacking.

What's included

7 videos2 readings1 peer review2 discussion prompts

Instructor

Dr. Yossi Kugler
Yad Vashem
5 Courses11,884 learners

Offered by

Yad Vashem

Recommended if you're interested in History

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions