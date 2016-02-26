The Holocaust was an inconceivable historical event, which forever robbed Western culture of its innocence. As civilized human beings, we fail to understand how events of such horror could have taken place, and how an idea so inhumanly warped could have spread like wildfire through an entire continent, instigating the systematic annihilation of millions of Jews.
Offered By
The Holocaust - An Introduction (I): Nazi Germany: Ideology, The Jews and the WorldTel Aviv University
About this Course
Offered by
Tel Aviv University
Tel Aviv University (TAU) is Israel's largest institution of higher learning – with over 30,000 students and more than 125 schools and departments in nine faculties. Global in outlook and impact, it is consistently ranked among the world's top 100 universities, as well as the top 20 institutions in terms of scientific citations. A spirit of openness and innovation is evident in all of TAU's teaching and research activities, breaking down barriers between disciplines, and boldly striving to address the twenty-first century's most pressing challenges.
Yad Vashem
Yad Vashem, the world Holocaust remembrance center, stands resolute in its dedication to Holocaust education, remembrance, documentation and research. Located on the Mount of Remembrance in Jerusalem, Yad Vashem continues to develop advanced educational tools and utilize cutting-edge technology in order to bring its world-class research facilities, flourishing archives, groundbreaking educational initiatives and steadfast commitment to Shoah remembrance to an ever-growing global audience.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
From Hatred to Core Ideology; From Democracy to a Totalitarian State; Nazi Germany and the Jews
We will try to delve into Nazi ideology and the special place of Jews and Judaism in it. We will ask ourselves what, if anything, it renewed regarding traditional hatred of Israel and modern anti-Semitism and analyze Nazi documents to see how it reflects in them. Also, in this lesson we will discuss how the National Socialist Party succeeded in converting the German Democracy of the Weimar Republic into a totalitarian regime within a short period of time, and the significance of this process for its citizens - Jews and non-Jews alike.
The World and the Jews in World War II
We will try to examine the broader contexts of the Holocaust and to position it as a part of a various global conflicts that took place during world war 2. In this context, we will focus in a number of unique realities that were formed and created in Occupied Poland and France using them to identify key practices of Nazi Germany, European companies and the Jews who lived among them. We’ll look at the different fates of Jews in various European countries before and during World War 2, through the lens of the enormous changes which the Jewish world underwent in modern times: emancipation, secularization, urbanization and emigration.
The Abyss of Isolation - the perspective of the individual
Instead of policy, state and society at large, we’ll focus on the individual, the family and the Jewish communities across Europe, using a broad range of wartime accounts: official documents, diaries, letters, artwork and more. In this context, we will try to reveal different aspects of Jewish life in the face of shame, ghettos and segregation, as well as the formation of individual, societies and leaders reactions in the face of consistent policy of dispossession and discrimination. A variety of sources will help us create a complex puzzle consists of Jewish life in those dark days. In this context, we will try to reveal different aspects of Jewish life in the face of shame, ghettos and segregation, as well as the formation of individual, societies and leaders reactions in the face of consistent policy of dispossession and discrimination. A variety of sources will help us create a complex puzzle consists of Jewish life in those dark days.
Reviews
- 5 stars82.25%
- 4 stars16%
- 3 stars1.10%
- 2 stars0.07%
- 1 star0.55%
TOP REVIEWS FROM THE HOLOCAUST - AN INTRODUCTION (I): NAZI GERMANY: IDEOLOGY, THE JEWS AND THE WORLD
A very well organized and well conceptualised course. Readings and other study materials are great and easily accessible through this course. Applaud to all the course organizers and resource person.
It was an amazing experience. All the resources an the course materials provided were extremely helpful in understanding the course content better. Thank you!
This course does a great job in explaining where the Nazi ideologies stemmed from, and what the Jews' journey entailed from when Hitler rose to power to the concentration camps.
Insightful and In-depth introductory of the events leading to the catastrophic events of holocausts coupled with engaging quiz. Additional reading supplements were great as well. Recommended
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.