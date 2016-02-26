About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English
Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Tel Aviv University

Placeholder

Yad Vashem

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

From Hatred to Core Ideology; From Democracy to a Totalitarian State; Nazi Germany and the Jews

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 81 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

The World and the Jews in World War II

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 70 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

The Abyss of Isolation - the perspective of the individual

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 66 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

