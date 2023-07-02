Yad Vashem
The Final Solution to the Jewish Question
Yad Vashem

The Final Solution to the Jewish Question

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Dr. Yossi Kugler
Dr. Olga Ungar

Instructors: Dr. Yossi Kugler

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

12 hours to complete
3 weeks at 4 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • about the development of Nazi ideology as well as the early measures taken against the Jews and others who were considered "undesirables".

  • about the key decisions and turning points leading to the "Final Solution".

  • about the implementation of the "Final Solution" throughout Europe and the nature of local collaboration.

  • about different approaches to the question of how was it humanly possible.

There are 5 modules in this course

In this week, we will learn about the rise of the Nazi regime to power, about its policies and ideological visions. We will discuss steps taken against the Jews in Nazi Germany prior to the outbreak of World War II in 1939. We will also learn about the ghettoization.

14 videos18 readings2 discussion prompts

In this week, we will learn about how Nazi Germany began to implement the mass murder of Jews in the summer and autumn of 1941 and about the establishment of the first extermination camps in Nazi-occupied Poland. In this week, five renowned historians will present their view on how the “Final Solution” came about.

8 videos12 readings1 discussion prompt

In this week, we will analyze different Nazi state agencies and mechanisms engaged in the “Final Solution”. We will also deal with some fundamental topics, such as the role of Adolf Hitler in the "Final Solution", the Nazi power apparatus, and the German railway system.

11 videos13 readings1 discussion prompt

In this week, we will discuss the implementation of the “Final Solution” in different regions of Europe and in different occupation and Nazi-allied zones, examining how different historical contexts influenced the stages of the murder of the Jews.

12 videos14 readings1 discussion prompt

In this week, we will analyze some additional topics, such as the image of the perpetrators, the place of forced labor and the nature of Jewish resistance to Nazi oppression. We will also ask the question of what the world, the Germans, and the Jews themselves knew about the Nazi plan for their extermination.

10 videos12 readings1 peer review1 discussion prompt

Instructors

Dr. Yossi Kugler
Yad Vashem
5 Courses11,884 learners
Dr. Olga Ungar
Yad Vashem
2 Courses3,845 learners

Offered by

Yad Vashem

