The "Final Solution to the Jewish Question" was the official code name used by Nazi German authorities for the planned annihilation of Jews during World War II. This course focuses on the origins, evolution, and implementation of this deadly operation which led to the murder of six million Jews by the Nazis and their collaborators.
The Final Solution to the Jewish Question
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
Course
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
about the development of Nazi ideology as well as the early measures taken against the Jews and others who were considered "undesirables".
about the key decisions and turning points leading to the "Final Solution".
about the implementation of the "Final Solution" throughout Europe and the nature of local collaboration.
about different approaches to the question of how was it humanly possible.
There are 5 modules in this course
In this week, we will learn about the rise of the Nazi regime to power, about its policies and ideological visions. We will discuss steps taken against the Jews in Nazi Germany prior to the outbreak of World War II in 1939. We will also learn about the ghettoization.
14 videos18 readings2 discussion prompts
In this week, we will learn about how Nazi Germany began to implement the mass murder of Jews in the summer and autumn of 1941 and about the establishment of the first extermination camps in Nazi-occupied Poland. In this week, five renowned historians will present their view on how the “Final Solution” came about.
8 videos12 readings1 discussion prompt
In this week, we will analyze different Nazi state agencies and mechanisms engaged in the “Final Solution”. We will also deal with some fundamental topics, such as the role of Adolf Hitler in the "Final Solution", the Nazi power apparatus, and the German railway system.
11 videos13 readings1 discussion prompt
In this week, we will discuss the implementation of the “Final Solution” in different regions of Europe and in different occupation and Nazi-allied zones, examining how different historical contexts influenced the stages of the murder of the Jews.
12 videos14 readings1 discussion prompt
In this week, we will analyze some additional topics, such as the image of the perpetrators, the place of forced labor and the nature of Jewish resistance to Nazi oppression. We will also ask the question of what the world, the Germans, and the Jews themselves knew about the Nazi plan for their extermination.
10 videos12 readings1 peer review1 discussion prompt
