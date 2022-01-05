About this Course

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Tel Aviv University

Placeholder

Yad Vashem

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

The Final Solution and the Drive for Eliminating All Jews and All Perceived Jewish "Influences"

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 79 min), 3 readings
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Jewish and Non-Jewish Responses to the Holocaust

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 66 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

The Free World, the last months, the Aftermath and the Implications

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 72 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

