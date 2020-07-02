BG
Apr 9, 2020
A great course that helps one understand the enormity of a period in time when insanity reigned and barbarism ruled. Great lectures and ancillary readings and pictures and videos
EM
Apr 5, 2016
Thank you for bringing such an extremely difficult subject to us in a knowledgeable and dignified way. I learned so much about a time in history that I did not really understand.
By Vikas S•
Jul 2, 2020
The course is an excellent attempt to make us understand the backdrop and the stark brutality of the Holocaust. Through excellently prepared modules we get to understand the various facets including the Jewish leadership, Jewish reaction, World reaction and the post liberation trauma. A number of experts take the learners through the learning process which would otherwise have been impossible for an individual. For me there could not have been a more complete introduction to the Holocaust. In the next few months i intend to read and increase my comprehension further by reading the books recommended in the course.
By Gabi D•
Oct 26, 2020
It was incredible! I will recommend it to everybody! It is very deep, but also easy to understand. They give you a lot of precious information! I will not forget the experience!
By D L Z•
Mar 25, 2018
Excellent course. Really well taught. Encourages participation and thought by the student. Wide range of very good resources in both part 1 and part 2. Thank you very much!
By Ilona S•
Mar 10, 2020
For anyone wanting to delve more deeply into the study of the Holocaust, this curse is excellent. The first 3 weeks gave one a solid grounding to understand the origins of the Holocaust, the leadership of both Nazis and Jews, the life in the ghettos and survival in the ghettos. The contrast of leadership in the various Jewish communities in both the West and the East was really eye opening, and the book recommendations and quotes are immensely helpful. The 2nd 3 weeks the pace really speeds up and begins to deal with deeper issues such as the implementation of the Final Solution, the Extermination camps, world opinion and the thoughts and opinions of people on the issue of "Did they know what was happening to the Jews?" The course is an excellent learning experience and I heartily recommend it. You will not be sorry for doing it.
By Antonia T B•
May 18, 2018
Two amazing, devastating and heartbreaking courses (Part I and Part II). The Holocaust is the most horrific event in the History of Humankind. The Holocaust was a crime against humanity. The biggest ever. Everybody should denounce it. I wish everybody would do this course. I have read a lot about the Holocaust and I still wonder: how is possible that the Holocaust happened? My view about both the humankind and "God" (between brackets because I do not believe in God -God died in Auschwitz) is absolutely pessimistic. Why? Because of the Holocaust. Thank you so much for this amazign and interesting course. Let's never forget the millions of innocent men, women and children who died in the gas chambers, the ghettos and in the bloody hands of the Einsatzgruppen / Antonia Tejeda Barros
By Małgorzata J•
Dec 29, 2017
The course was very informative. I hope there is a continuation.
By Cheryl W B•
Apr 5, 2022
I really enjoyed this course, as well as the preceding Part 1. There is a lot of history here that I had never known or else forgotten, and it was eye-opening to get more of a context. I have always been interested in this topic and felt enormous emotion about it. What made this course so enjoyable was the lectures but also the historical documents that were incorporated--memoirs, photos, etc. I absolutely loved the main instructor, Hevi Dreifus. She brought such a humanity to her lectures, as well as wisdom and knowledge. She really made me think about so many important questions, and she definitely sparked further interest in the topic. I would love to take anything she teaches! Since I don't see a course, however, I am thinking about taking the longer Holocaust course offered by Yad Vashem. Thanks again for a wonderful opportunity to learn from such a historian.
By Aedrian A•
May 10, 2021
An essential continuation to "The Holocaust - An Introduction (I): Nazi Germany: Ideology, The Jews and the World" course, this poignant offering from TAU and Yad Vashem provides a nuanced and objective view of the events that immediately led to and sustained the Nazi efforts to desperately execute their vision. This course goes beyond the typical documentary treatment of this important world event by fearlessly dealing with the gray areas, especially among those reflexively thought who should have done "much more," and illustrating numerous areas of unanswered questions. The Holocaust as a historical event and fact should have been universally accepted even without these introductory academic courses. However, with the rising and explicit tide of denialism we are currently witnessing, taking their contents seriously becomes a duty.
By Nick w•
Sep 15, 2021
taken after part 1 - superb course that explores the commencement of the Final Solution and ends at the current research and comparisons with other 20th C genocides. The teaching panel are world class experts/ researchers that use both top class primary and secondary sources.
As a post graduate historian I learnt a lot as the course is delivered from a Jewish perspective and not as a part of a Second World War or " total war" history course. Downside, there is not a course available to pursue further study. Please note, I spent more than the estimated time allocated to complete the course to read all the available sources and follow up research
By Karin H•
Feb 23, 2016
I learned so much in this class. It really opened up my eyes and my perspective on the happenings during WWII. I never knew how desperate the Jewish population was to have somewhere, anywhere to call home. I was really surprised by the role, of lack thereof, of the United States. I saw so many instances where the USA had a chance to step in and stop the madness that was going on but they chose to turn the other way. People are so quick to say how great FDR was but I beg to differ for a variety of issues on how he dealt with race and religion.
By Patrick L•
May 28, 2021
An excellent introductory course covering a wide range of topics, helping me to better understand the Holocaust as an historical event. Great use of photographs, documents, maps, survivor testimonies and letters, as well as documents from individual perpetrators. The course does not turn away from any of the horrors of the Holocaust or from areas that historians do not agree on. Rather, it invites students to look closely and try to make sense of this unfathomable event ourselves. Absolutely first-rate course.
By John R•
Sep 18, 2017
During the course, I was engaged, and only sleep made me stop. The organization of the two sections provided a continuing saga. I was somewhat familiar with some of the activities and attitudes explained in the course. This course, and the various speakers, made clear the magnitude and horror of the Holocaust. 20 years ago, I toured the museum in Washington, DC and was horrified with that presentation. This course wants me to do more research into my heritage, and my wifes' heritage.
By alex b•
Mar 30, 2018
the course offered a very good insight into the general themes of the holocaust with personal testimonies from victims, expert analyse from historians and scholars, all put into a very interesting and intriguing course that shows the deepest darkest days of humanity from a perspective of many angles. despite having pasted several courses of holocaust historiography i found this course very informative and would be great for a beginner without great knowledge of the period.
By Alison R•
Oct 3, 2019
it was a very interesting course. i really recommend it if you want a further understanding into the holocaust. this course will dig DEEP and give you information you have never heard about or have learned at school. My knowledge on the Holocaust has increased thanks to this course. i really recommend it, the professors are great and its easy to follow up. there will be a lot of reading though, but the readings are also very interesting if i'm going to be honest.
By Ronald B S•
Mar 18, 2019
This was an amazing introduction to a challenging subject!! I learned so much about the course subject and so much about the methodology of historical study. Simply fascinating!!!!!!!!! Our lecturer and her team uncovered so many intertwined layer to this horrific period in history and I was regularly repeating the phrase to myself -- "I didn't know that, wow!" This was an excellent course.
By Kathy B•
Apr 28, 2022
This course went beyond the usual coverage of the Holocaust and the events leading up to it. It gives you a solid historical background to help understand how this horrible event happened. I would highly recommend this course to anyone interested in understanding how many of the events happening today throughout the world echo some of the events preceding WWII and the Holocaust.
By Kayla M•
Jan 21, 2021
I was pleasantly surprised by the amount of information that was packed into this course, and in Part 1 of the course. I expected to learn more about the Holocaust, but I did not expect there to be SO much information provided. Professor Dreifuss and the other guest lecturers were excellent. I would highly recommend this course to anyone who is interested in this subject.
By Margaret S•
May 31, 2020
Extremely informative and well presented. I learned so much that I had never known or understood about the Holocaust before. Interesting lectures and readings as well as additional areas of suggested reading and documentation. Would highly suggest this course to anyone looking to broaden their knowledge and understanding of this very dark chapter in human history.
By Sharath R C•
Aug 9, 2017
This course gives the introductory information regarding the Holocaust that everyone must know about. Holocaust is not just a historical event. It personifies the extent of capabilities of human mind. It shows about the horrors of war. Everyone must know it and learn it and learn from it the strengths and weaknesses of human mind, the good and evil of human mind.
By Jonathan M•
May 21, 2017
This course was realy well thought out and extremely well presented by Professor Havi Dreifuss & Dr Na'ama Shik as well as all the other contributors. I would highley recommend this course not only for those who are interested in the Holocaust but anyone who tries to understand even recent events around the world. Thank you Professor Dreifuss and Dr Shik
By Aubrey P•
Sep 27, 2017
I highly recommend this course for anyone wishing to have a better introductory understanding of the Holocaust. The resources, video, lectures, and readings are very well planned and thoughtful. The mini-quizzes within the video's are helpful in focus on the topics. The weekly short quizzes helped with putting the event into historical context.
By Mehvish K S•
Aug 3, 2020
It was an immensely insightful learning experience. Really broadened my narrow understanding of the Holocaust when in reality, it was an extremely nuanced and complex historical event, continuously requiring newer interpretations and inquiries. This course has great educative value in a short frame of time.
By Kimberly K•
Aug 29, 2016
Interactive course which allows one to see multiple perspectives of the entirety of the Holocaust. The different countries, societies, and places are explored. The outside resources are great as well, from the photos, to the diaries, to the other speakers. It is a well rounded overview. Highly recommended.
By David G•
Feb 13, 2020
This was absolutely first class. I learned a great deal. The course was well-paced, the narrators did a great job and were patently sincere and believable. I am very happy that I took it, and it will doubtless lead me to do further research and widen my knowledge. I am even considering a trip to Israel.
By Kathleen S•
May 27, 2022
This is an excellent course. The subject matter is depressing, so I think it is a good idea to space the lectures if you can. I thought I knew a lot about the Holocaust; I have read widely. However, there was so much I didn't know. Take this class and its firt part to learn more about this subject.