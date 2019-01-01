Director, Educational Technology Department, The International School for Holocaust Studies, Yad Vashem
Hello all and welcome. My name is Dr. Na’ama Shik. I was born in a Kibbutz in the midst of Israel. After the Holocaust, my parents, both Holocaust survivors, who were at the ages five and fourteen during the Holocaust, immigrated to Israel and were among the Kibbutz founders.
I studied at the History School at Tel Aviv University, and wrote my PhD about Jewish Women in Auschwitz-Birkenau: 1942-1945, under Prof. Shulamit Volkov. Since then I published several articles concerning the life and death of Jewish women in Auschwitz-Birkenau, among them articles about the uniqueness and importance of early testimonies; mothers and daughters relation in the camp, sexual abuse in the camp.
Since 1999 I am working in The International School for Holocaust Studies at Yad Vashem and I am the Director of Educational Technology Department. As the Jewish people’s living memorial to the Holocaust, Yad Vashem safeguards the memory of the past and imparts its meaning for future generations. Established in 1953, as the world center for documentation, research, education and commemoration of the Holocaust, Yad Vashem is today a dynamic and vital place of intergenerational and international encounter. For over half a century, Yad Vashem has been committed to four pillars of remembrance: Commemoration; Documentation; Research; and Education.
Beside history, Holocaust history and Gender studies, my passion is about literature.
I have one son, two cats, and I live in Tel Aviv.